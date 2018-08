We grown ups have a lot of opinions which are too rigid to break or change and when it comes to patriotism our theory in the past few years have changed, got diluted (in some cases) due to our political ideologies. These days we question ourselves if we need to stand for the national anthem or not; if it is worth taking pride in our vast cultural values and history or not. In fact, there are many more such should-we-do-this queries that are clouding our thoughts on patriotism, nationalism and love for our motherland. Dedicate this 15th August to just remember the day when our country got its independence 72 years back at the cost of countless lives and with the help of visionary leaders. For a while, stop thinking if you have to join the bandwagon of tolerant India or intolerant India and teach your child the importance of this day. Remember whatever your political ideologies or inclinations be, it should not stop you from taking an unbiased stance and helping your child take pride in the country he belongs to and its achievements and learn about its vast heritage. And what better way to do it than spending some time talking about history, culture and our heritage? Here are ways to celebrate your Independence Day holiday with your child fruitfully.

Go for a flag hoisting: Even if your child has to go to the school for the same take your child to the nearby community garden or club where a flag hoisting is scheduled. Stand with pride and salute your flag let your child learn how to respect the flag and the country by being an example. Recite the national anthem together. This will help instill in your child a kind of faith and respect for the anthem which will also shape the way he thinks and feels for his country. Your child can have his/her own theory of patriotism later but you do the basics.

Read historical books together: Of course, their history textbooks will talk everything about India’s struggle for freedom and about the lives of great leaders. But utilise this holiday by reading stories of great leaders to your kids. Your opinions, narration and way of storytelling will help them more to learn and empathise with our leaders than just merely reading story books.

Go to a museum: By this, we mean a historical museum. This will help your child learn more about the monuments and places of historical importance. Ditch the mall this day and do something more constructive. You cannot give your child a better future without making him learn about the country past. So plan a trip if you can.

Watch patriotic movies together: Most kids these days are hooked to their smartphones and tablets watching youtube videos. So download some patriotic movies, there are plenty that caters to the kiddie audience and watch with them. Many movies leave a lasting impression on patriotism in kids.

Watch a skit or play: If your child is not participating in one this Independence Day then go to watch one with them. These tailor-made skits make your child watch and learn the theme of independence and stay in their young impressionable minds for longer.

15th August is a national holiday with a cause, use it wisely. Don’t let this holiday go waste.

Image source: Shutterstock