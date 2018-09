Water retention is a common health issue and can occur on regular basis. This condition is also known as oedema or fluid retention. Water retention happens within the cavities or tissues and in the circulatory system. It can cause swelling in the ankles, hands, feet and legs. There are several reasons why it happens, many of which are not serious.

Few women experience water retention before their monthly period or during pregnancy. People who are physically inactive may also be affected. However, there are a few simple ways to get rid of water retention. Here we have mentioned a few ways.

Protein Intake

Increase your protein intake. Consume more protein as it encourages your body to shed excess fluid.

Potassium-rich food

Eat as many bananas as you can. They help to eliminate fluid retention as bananas are rich in potassium. Potassium helps to reduce water retention in two ways, by decreasing sodium levels and increasing urine production. You can also have avocados and tomatoes.

Magnesium Intake

It is a very important mineral. If you increase your magnesium intake it may help to reduce water retention. Regular intake of magnesium reduces water retention in women with premenstrual symptoms (PMS). Some of the good sources of magnesium are dark chocolate, nuts, green leafy vegetables and whole grains.

Eat less sodium

Sodium helps maintain the balance of fluids both inside and outside of cells and binds to water in the body. If you eat processed foods that are high in salt your body retain water. So, the most common advice for reducing water retention is to decrease sodium intake.

Drink more water

Our body is mostly made up of water and water retention come from a lack of water as our body doesn’t know when it will get more so it retains the water it has.