Probiotics are healthy gut bacteria that boost nutrient absorption and offer other important benefits. But we are not aware of the several ways probiotics can do us good. They are basically the good bacteria our body needs. Probiotics can enable your body to work the way it should be by balancing the good and bad bacteria in your system. There are two types of probiotics, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.

Lactobacillus is a common probiotic which you can find in fermented foods like yoghurt and Bifidobacterium is not so common type of probiotic which you can find in some dairy foods. So, here we have mentioned names of few foods which contain probiotic.

Raw cheese

Cheese is high in probiotics because they are made from the milk of cows and goats. So, while buying cheese from the market make sure you buy cheese that is raw and unpasteurized because only these forms of cheese contain probiotics.

Buttermilk

The liquid that is left over after making butter is the most common buttermilk. And this is the only version which is rich in probiotics. Buttermilk also contains phosphorus, calcium and vitamin B12.

Yoghurt

It is one of the best sources of probiotics. Yoghurt is made from milk that is fermented by lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria. People who are lactose intolerant yoghurt is a better option for them. And yoghurt has been associated with improved blood pressure levels and bone health. But not all yoghurts contain probiotics, so you need to choose yoghurt with live cultures.

Apple cider vinegar

It has several benefits, some of which include aiding weight loss, cutting the risk of diabetes and regulating cholesterol levels. Apple cider vinegar is also a good source of probiotics.

Pickles

Gherkins also known as pickles are basically cucumbers that have been pickled in a solution of water and salt. For some time using their own naturally present lactic acid bacteria, they are left to ferment. Pickled cucumbers improve digestive health as they are a great source of healthy probiotic bacteria. They are also a good source of vitamin K, low in calorie and considered to be an essential nutrient for blood clotting.

