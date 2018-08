Fitness trends are ever changing and constantly evolving every day. It’s almost impossible to pass a week without hearing about any new fitness trend. Whether it is about a workout app or a new exercise regime, it’s always going to be a discussion. But the trouble in all this is- not every fitness trend will suit you and luckily, that means you don’t have to fall prey to each of them.

Though exceptions are super welcome, here are 5 foolproof trends that can never fail to amuse us:

Yoga: An age old fitness regime, this one is here to stay. Even though it is one of the oldest forms of exercises, it is beyond useful. Various forms of yoga such as rage yoga or hip-hop yoga are specially useful, if performed under expert supervision. Cardio Dance: Any indoor form of dance-inspired workout is an instant hit. Let’s take the example of Zumba. These dance forms are designed to increase your heart rate which is good for your heart health. Functional training: Functional training involves exercises that are akin to activities or common movements that you might do at home or at work. It involves a combination of exercises targeted to strengthen your core muscles, leg muscles and upper body. When performed correctly and if done under guidance, it can lead to better joint stability, flexibility, balance and agility. Pilates: Pilates is named after its founder Joseph Pilates who called it a form of ‘Contrology’. Simply put, he believed that it was a regime governed by set of controlled body movements, which when carried out in the proper way are equivalent to a workout. Pilates has a host of benefits and is a sure shot must try. Cross-fit: CrossFit is a communal fitness initiative which involves various high-intensity movements to achieve overall physical fitness. This is a high-intensity, overall workout for your body.

Image Source: Shutterstock