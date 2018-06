World Milk Day 2018 is observed on June 1

Milk and milk products are preferred sources of calcium. Not only are they high in calcium but milk and its other sources have a good bioavailability of calcium. In other words, they get easily absorbed by your body to help you maintain calcium balance and strong bone health. In comparison to other sources of calcium (non-dairy), milk and its derivatives are more dependable sources of calcium because of its good bioavailability.

Ramesh Gajria, Founder, TrainMe app discusses the best milk products for your daily calcium requirement of 1000-1200 mg (which an average human adult needs).

• Yoghurt– one cup of plain yoghurt has 450 mg of calcium. In comparison, 100 mg of Greek Yoghurt has less calcium; of about 110 mg. Low-fat yoghurt has 450 mg of calcium. If you are looking for a high-protein and calcium source then Greek yoghurt should be your choice. However, low-fat yoghurt is a better source of calcium.

• Kefir– it is a nutrient powerhouse containing all important nutrients like protein, phosphorous, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, magnesium, vitamin D and about 250 mg of calcium in it. It is considered to be a more powerful antibiotic than yoghurt which aids digestion, and weight management. Its preparation is similar to yoghurt which means it contains ‘live’ cultured bacteria which breaks down the lactose content in milk. It is thus a very dependable choice for your gut and for lactose intolerant people.

• Cow’s milk– a 100 grams cup of cow’s milk has 125 mg of calcium. Cow’s milk is also fortified with vitamin D, which is good for bones health. Together, calcium and vitamin D prevent osteoporosis. Prefer to take A2 organic cow milk which is chemical-free and is easier to digest. It is also a rich source of protein. Here are the health benefits of turmeric milk.

• Cheese– 100 grams of Cheddar cheese has 721 mg of calcium. For lactose intolerant people, Cheddar and Swiss cheese should be preferred as they have little or no lactose. Cheddar Cheese, in particular, has high-quality protein and calcium and is better than any other cheese product out there in the market.

• Cottage cheese- 100 grams of cottage cheese contains 83 mg of calcium. People, who keep a watch on their weight, must include cottage cheese as a part of their regular calcium diet. It is available fresh in the market. If you desire to lose weight or build muscles, then cottage cheese should be your first choice to increase endurance through calcium intake every day. Read: Paneer or Cheese: which is healthier?

There are many calcium rich-products which are nutrition rich also. However, if you are looking for calcium as a single source of bone strength, then you should depend on one or two dairy foods as shared above. Calcium is a very important nutrient source and if you work out regularly and do resistance training on a regular basis, then your recommended calcium intake is likely to be more than an average adult. Like protein is essential for muscle health, calcium is a must have for your bones. Neither can replace each other, so always look for rich calcium sources in your diet.

