Folate is a water-soluble vitamin that has many important functions in your body. It is also known as vitamin B9 or folic acid. It promotes proper fetal growth and development to reduce the risk of birth defects and also supports healthy cell division. Folate or folic acid is found naturally in many fortified foods. To prevent a deficiency it is recommended that healthy adults should get at least 400 mcg of folic acid per day. Here are a few healthy foods that are high in folic acid.

Asparagus

It contains a concentrated amount of many vitamins and minerals, including folate. Asparagus is also rich in antioxidants, also have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. They are an excellent source of heart-healthy fibre.

Legumes

They are the seed or fruit of any plant in the Fabaceae family, which include beans, lentils and peas. They are an excellent source of folate or folic acid. Legumes are also a great source of fibre, protein, and antioxidants, as well as important micronutrients such as magnesium, potassium and iron.

Eggs

To boost your intake of several essential nutrients, including folic acid add eggs to your diet. Eggs are also loaded with selenium, protein, riboflavin and vitamin B12. Include a few servings of eggs in your diet each week is an easy way to boost your folic acid intake and help meet your needs. Furthermore, they contain two antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin that may help to reduce the risk of eye disorders.

Leafy vegetables

Vegetables like spinach, kale and arugula are low in calories but they are loaded with many key vitamins and minerals, including folic acid. Leafy greens are also high in fibre and vitamins K, A and have various health benefits. They help to reduce inflammation, lowers the risk of cancer and helps in the process of weight loss.