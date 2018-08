Why would anybody want to hit the gym daily? For some it could be for weight loss, for some muscle building. Whatever be the case, one definitive part of the goal is to get quicker and lasting results. That’s the thing with weight loss regime too, right? We want to battle the bulge as quickly as we can while also being able to get results that last for longer. If that’s the case with you too, you must try these foolproof exercises that can really help you shed those extra kilos.

Squats: Yes, doing squats daily may seem like a real pain but trust us, its worth all the pain. They help you immensely in losing weight as they work on all muscles of your lower body- glutes, hips, calves and thighs. The biggest plus of squats is that it helps in muscle-building and fat-burning. Also, since it is more like a functionality training, it comes handy while fulfilling daily chores too. If you haven’t started doing these daily, please start this right away. Brisk walking: You read that right! Brisk walking has tons of benefits, especially when it comes to weight loss. While brisk walking, you will burn about 100-300 calories in 30 minutes- depending on your pace and weight. However, make sure you maintain consistency if you want to lose weight. Push ups: Just like how squats work on your lower body, push ups work on almost all the muscles of your body. They are great for your chest, triceps, abs and back. Not to forget that they immensely strengthen your upper body strength. Push ups help in accelerating the blood flow and it also improves heart health. Running: Running is, undoubtedly, one of the most effective ways to lose weight. It’s a great cardiovascular exercise which facilitates weight-loss by burning calories. And guess what, it’s super easy too. So, go run! Planks: The hover or plank exercise is a win-win exercise. It is an isolation move used in the Pilates and it works best on your abs, back, arms and legs. Also, it targets your abdominal muscles. All of this, therefore helps in weight loss as well as improved posture. When you have a belly and perform planks, the exercise helps in toning your body by stabilizing the muscles. Moreover they work extremely well on your core region, which help in amping up digestion as well as metabolism.

