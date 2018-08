We all know that having breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You must not skip it, under any circumstance. But let’s admit it, while you struggle to wake up from your sleep and find your office attire, wear it, get ready- you are already late to work. So the easiest or the only option you are left with, is to skip this meal for the day and directly have brunch. Sounds like a familiar scenario? We totally understand.

But the only glitch here is, your body needs some fuel in the morning in order to function efficiently the whole day. Breakfast kickstarts your metabolism and helps you to burn calories throughout the day. It also gives you the energy you need to get things done and helps you to focus at work or at school. These are just a few reasons why it’s the most important meal of the day.

Obviously, you cannot have the same boring upma or idli everyday- plus it takes time. Here we give you 5 best foods you should have for breakfast:

Eggs: One of the most nutritious and ever interesting items. Various studies have proven that having eggs for breakfast increases satiety, reduces calorie intake at the next meal, helps in maintaining steady blood sugar levels. And to top it all, it’s yummy and easy to cook! Paratha: “You can choose a variety of parathas like vegetable paratha, dal paratha, aloo paratha, mix dal paratha, paneer paratha, onion-cheese paratha for your breakfast . Parathas made from whole wheat or multi-grain atta are healthier and nutritious. They are rich in micro-nutrients, high on fibre, full of proteins, low in fat, easy for digestion and good for weight loss,” explained Niyati P Likhite, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. Fruits: Having an apple on your way to work or eating berries in your cab is an excellent idea. Apart from the fact that they’re extremely nutritious, they are also high on vitamins, potassium and fibre. They are also relatively low in calories. Corn: One of the most underestimated food item for breakfast is sweet corn. Corn, consumed in any form is extremely healthy. The best part of having it for breakfast is that it gives instant energy and is extremely good for the digestive system. Corn is rich in phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, zinc, copper, iron, Vitamin B1, B5,C, E and selenium. Oats: Oatmeal is the best choice for someone with no time to prepare a heavy breakfast. It is rich in beta-glucan fibre that lowers cholesterol and increases satiety. It also contains antioxidants that are extremely good for you.

Image Source: Shutterstock