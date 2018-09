Originating in South America, this tropical fruit is packed with nutrients, antioxidants and other helpful compounds, such as enzymes that can fight inflammation and disease. They have also been linked to many health benefits, including aiding digestion, boosting immunity and speeding up recovery from surgery to name a few. Here are some impressive health benefits of ananas.

Contains disease-fighting antioxidants: Not only are pineapples rich in nutrients, they are also loaded with healthy antioxidants. Studies have found that pineapples are especially rich in antioxidants known as flavonoids and phenolic acids. And those antioxidants are bound which allows them to survive different conditions in the body and provide long-lasting effects.

Enzymes that can ease digestion process: Studies have found that pineapples contain digestive enzymes called bromelain. These enzymes break down protein molecules into their building blocks, such as amino acids and small peptides. In broken down state, they are more easily absorbed by the body. In fact, one study showed that individuals with pancreatic insufficiency had better digestion after taking a digestive enzyme supplement containing bromelain, compared to those who took same digestive enzyme supplement without bromelain.

May help reduce the risk of cancer: Cancer’s progression is generally linked to oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. And several studies have shown that the compounds present in pineapple may reduce the risk of some types of cancers. Test-tube studies have shown that bromelain may also help fight cancer. Some test-tube and animal studies have also found that bromelain may stimulate the immune system to produce molecules that make white blood cells more effective at suppressing cancer cell growth and even eliminating cancer cells.

May ease symptoms of arthritis: Since pineapples contain bromelain, which has anti-inflammatory properties, studies have shown that they may provide pain relief for those with inflammatory arthritis. Research from the 1960s have shown that bromelain was used to relieve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Several new studies have also looked into the effectiveness of bromelain for treating arthritis. One study in patients with osteoarthritis found that taking a digestive enzyme supplement containing bromelain helped relieve pain.

May speed recovery after surgery: Bromelain is back to the rescue again with its anti-inflammatory properties. Several studies have shown that bromelain may reduce the inflammation, swelling, bruising and pain that often occurs after surgery. In one study it was found that those who consumed bromelain before a dental surgery had reduced pain. Several studies have shown that bromelain helps in speeding up the recovery process after strenuous exercises as well.