Geranium tea doesn’t only taste good or smells brilliant it is also known for its surprising health benefits. Geranium Pelargonium also called the rose-scented geranium is said to be the only known species which is safely consumable. Being used as a medicinal herb and a popular garden plant, this evergreen perennial is very well known in the field of herbal medicine since ages. Consumed in forms of pleasant tasting tea, having a little hint of rose is brewed with its leaves has a lot of medicinal elements in traditional medicine. Let’s take a look at the health benefits:

Lowers Stress

The effect that Geranium has on the nervous system of a person is widely known and for generations be it in form of a tasty tea its soothing properties can be produced by brewing its leaves. Its organic compound that is helpful in balancing the stress and anxiety causing hormones and has a positive effect on the Endocrine system.

Reduces Inflammation

Relieving inflammation throughout the body is another common use of geranium tea. It can helps soothe aching muscles, sore joints or even any kind of internal inflammation of the cardiovascular system. The strain on the sensitive areas of your body and the discomfort caused is reduced.

Relieves Pain

The analgesic ability of Geranium essential oil which is quite similar to its anti-inflammatory properties has made it a widely accepted traditional cure for injuries and headaches. Geranium tea can release endorphins and helps relieve chronic pain or a migraine.

Immunity booster

Along with being a wonderful cold and flu reliever, this tea is infused with natural antiseptic, antibacterial and antifungal properties. It can help your body easily flush out the antibacterial compounds and help promote quick recovery from a number of ailments and help boost the strength of your immune system.

Helpful in Digestion

Drinking a cup of geranium tea can be of great help if you are suffering from bloating, cramping or a stomach that remains upset on a regular basis. It is both easy as well as painless. Your gastrointestinal system gets back to normal as the organic compounds present in geranium is capable of quickly soothing inflammation and eliminating the discomfort causing bacteria.

