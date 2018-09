It sure takes two to tango and the same wavelength is of utmost importance in a relationship. This is because two different persons will have varied opinions on the same expression of yours, hence knowing your person closely is also very important. Also, another important thing is to keep your partner happy and not let him have irritating or disturbing thoughts about you. So, do you think the guy is in the grey zone? If so, here are some pointers that should help you!

Compliment to make him feel special

It is very important you compliment him genuinely and do it with love. That will always make the guy feel loved and special and that always works. Even lauding him for small things at times help. What usually happens is one or the other in the relationship start taking things for granted after a certain point in time. That is when things start getting confusing which never helps keep the spark.

Talk, Talk and talk!

Communication always does the trick and solves unnecessary problems that could take a toll on your relationship. After a certain point in time, things start getting a little cold and it is very important to communicate on a regular basis and vent out the feelings and clear out issues.

When did you last surprise him?

Well, don’t we all love surprises? I am sure the unanimous answer would be, YES! It does not tell a lot to surprise your guy, maybe booze party, where you call his best guy friend over and cook what he likes.

Hello, Are you there?

Is it that your work timings are not allowing you to be available for your guy when he needs you. At times he may want to spend a full day with you, but you turn his offer down and that may be insulting for him. So be there when he needs you. It is important you try to keep a balance between your professional and personal life. If that can be done most of your problems will be taken care off.