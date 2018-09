? They are the people who only listen to themselves. They change the topic, get defensive/offensive when you try to talk about yourself © Shutterstock

Researchers suggest that narcissists are generally found in the c-suite section of the society than the people roaming around on the street. But it’s doesn’t mean you can’t be one! According to psychology, narcissism basically means extreme selfishness, and self-admiration to a point where you fail to distinguish yourself from external objects. Do you know how it all started? So, in Greek mythology Narcissus was a hunter who was known for his beauty. And to an extent where people committed suicides to prove their love for his beauty. One fine day, he saw his reflection in a pool and developed such love that he lost his will to live and committed suicide himself. And that’s how the word narcissist originated!

Ever tried to be friends with or a love someone who is all about himself or herself? They are the people who only listen to themselves. They change the topic, get defensive/offensive when you try to talk about yourself.

Well, that’s because the traits that make narcissists so difficult to hang out with or date make them very effective at rising the ranks. They have this constant need for validation, willingness to control you, and a ruthless attitude towards getting their needs met no matter what.

To help you figure out if you too are a narcissist, we have got a few pointers that you can reflect upon and figure out the devil inside you!

Only I do the talking: When you talk to them, well you actually don’t, because narcissists are all about themselves. What they want and what they say is all the counts when you talk to them. They decide on the smallest of things to the biggest decisions of the life on their terms. So, when you discuss issues, their opinions are right.

It’s all about them: They know about everything more, they know everything better, they are more interesting. They only talk and do things for themselves. They will tell you stories about what they have done, what they are thinking about and more. Even if you try to talk about yourself, they will take it back to something about their life. They feel that when they want something, they need to have that. You a will only act as a third arm for them who can listen to them and do things for them.

They don’t follow rules: They can have affairs, they can cut into a waiting line and ignore rules that get in the way of doing what they want. For them, rules are for others and not them. Narcissists suffer from a syndrome where they experience themselves as above others, so the rules don’t apply to them.

They hate being criticised: Narcissists absurdly manifest both the ideas of the world – come up with an idea which is important for them and the quickness to feel deflated by any negative feedback on that. Criticism hurts them badly. However, they can criticise others, but if you criticise them, then you hurt their feelings.