Losing weight is a tough task. And maintaining proper weight doesn’t mean eating healthy, you also need to keep your hormones in check. Hormone imbalance happens due to many factors such as genes, age, poor lifestyle and stress. However, women are more prone to all weight related issues because of disrupted hormones. So, let us know which type of hormones are responsible for weight gain.

Leptin

This hormone curbs you from overeating because it sends a signal to the brain that you are full and thus, you stop eating. But when we eat high sugar content foods such as chocolates, candies, processed foods, etc. the excess fructose gets converted into fat that gets deposited in the body. Fat cells secrete leptin and the more you eat sugary foods, the more fat gets accumulated. And the more leptin is secreted, finally, the brain stops receiving signal which results in massive weight gain.

Thyroid

At the base of your neck, the thyroid gland is present and it produces three hormones: calcitonin, T3 and T4. These hormones regulate heart rate, sleep, metabolism, etc. At times the thyroid gland does not produce much thyroid hormone which leads to hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism is often linked to fatigue, depression, weight gain, constipation, high blood cholesterol, etc. In fact, hypothyroidism makes you look plump, basically, it leads to water accumulation and not fat.

Ghrelin

This hormone is known as “hunger hormone”. Ghrelin increases fat deposition and helps stimulate appetite. The stomach mainly secretes ghrelin. Very little amount of ghrelin is also secreted by the brain, small intestine, and pancreas. Obese people are more sensitive to this hormone and higher levels of ghrelin in the bloodstream may lead to weight gain.

Cortisol

This hormone is produced by the adrenal glands and it is a steroid hormone. It is mainly secreted when you are depressed, stressed, anxious, angry or nervous, etc. And if you are in a constant state of depression your body will secrete more cortisol which leads to weight gain.

