A truly unique salt, Himalayan salt is also called pink salt, Himalayan sea salt, rock salt and Himalayan crystal salt. Classified as rock salt or halite, which comes from the Punjab region of Pakistan about 190 miles from the Himalayas, this salt’s formation dates back to over 4 billion years ago when planet Earth first formed!

Coming from 5000 ft below the mountain ranges, they are 99 per cent pure and contain 84 minerals including, calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper and iron. And it makes your food taste better. So, here are the reasons you should swap the table salt to the pink salt for a healthy life…

Improves respiratory problems: According to the Lung Institute, salt is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, loosens excessive mucus and speeds up mucus clearance, removes pathogens in the air like pollen, and decreases IgE level (immune system oversensitivity). A natural treatment, called halotherapy has been derived from the Greek word for salt, “halos,” where inhalation of micronised dry salt within a chamber that mimics a salt cave treats bronchitis and studies have shown that halotherapy to be a highly effective and successful way in doing that.

Balances body’s pH: The rich mineral content in the pink salt can help balance your body’s pH levels. The healthy acid-to-alkaline ratio is a good indicator of a better overall health. And a balanced pH level helps encourage a better immunity and good digestion too. The sodium content, as well as other electrolytes, has a direct effect on the pH of your blood.

Natural digestive aid: The Himalayan salt is a very good recipe for sole, a saturated solution containing purified water and natural salt. A dose of sole each day can really help the digestive system in major ways. According to the experts, daily use of sole is believed to stimulate the peristalsis of the digestive organs, balance the stomach acid, support the production of digestive fluids in the liver and pancreas, regulate the metabolism and harmonize the acid-alkaline balance.

Purifies the air quality: When pink Himalayan salt is used to create a lamp, it has the ability to provide your home or office with cleaner air. How? Well, with its inherent nature as a salt, the lamp (made of a block of pure Himalayan salt) attracts water vapour as well as air pollutants towards it. The water vapour evaporates due the heat, and the dust and allergens remain in the block instead of getting into the air back again.

