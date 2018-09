We all get confused when we try to choose the best diet for weight loss. And the wrong diets make us feel weak and finally, you want to give up on losing weight. That is why choosing the correct diet for weight loss is important. Here we have listed 5 best diets for weight loss. Choose the one you find it suitable for you.

GM Diet

General Motors diet or GM diet is a 7-day diet plan and it is quite restrictive. But at the end of the diet plan, one feel more energetic and productive. The diet plan involves consuming more fruits and vegetables. And throughout the diet, one needs to drink a lot of water. To stay active one can also practise some light exercises. To know in details, click here.

Ketogenic Diet

Keto diet is basically a medium-protein, high-fat and low-carb diet. This diet makes your body to form ketosis (ketone bodies) and use fat as a source of fuel. This diet is mainly recommended for diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and epilepsy patients. In recent times, the ketogenic diet has gained a lot of popularity as it helps to shed those extra kilos without feeling starved or hungry. To know in details, click here.

Paleo Diet

This diet is a combination of the Mediterranean and vegan diets. You can consume grass-fed meat, organic dairy products and eggs. You cannot consume any processed and junk foods during this diet. This diet helped many people to lose weight without going on starvation. The Paleo diet is a lifestyle just like a vegan diet. Once you start following a Paleo lifestyle you will feel great. To know in details, click here.

Vegan Diet

People who follow a vegan diet fight for the rights of animals or help prevent environmental destruction. One can consume only plant-based foods like fruits, beans, lentils, starch, vegetables, grains, herbs, spices, and oils while following this diet. No animal products are allowed, not even dairy products. By completely avoiding animal products from your diet people gain numerous health benefits and weight loss is one of them. However, a vegan diet is completely different from a vegetarian diet. To know in details, click here.