A team led by Director and surgical gastroenterologist Dr Roy Patankar performed a successful rare 3D laparoscopic surgery for diaphragmatic hernia for a 58-year-old nurse Chandrakala at Zen Multi Specialty Hospital, Chembur. A diaphragmatic hernia is very common among children but very rare in adults.

The 58-year-old nurse Chandrakala from Jalna had met with an accident few months back. She was operated twice — open surgery for torn diaphragm muscle. This surgery was not successful and she ended up with complaints of breathlessness on walking. Later it was diagnosed that she suffered from diaphragmatic hernia where the large intestine, small intestine, spleen, where pushing the heart, wind pipe and lungs towards right side. After a two unsuccessful surgeries Chandrakala and her family visited Dr Roy Patankar for consultation and a surgery was performed.

What is diaphragmatic hernia?

Diaphragmatic hernia is a dome-shaped muscular barrier between the chest and abdominal cavities. It separates your heart and lungs from your abdominal organs (stomach, intestines, spleen and liver). A diaphragmatic hernia occurs when one or more of your abdominal organs move upward into your chest through a defect (opening) in the diaphragm. This kind of defect can be present at birth or acquired later in life. It’s always a medical emergency and requires prompt surgery to correct.

Dr Roy Patankar, Director and surgical gastroenterologist, Zen Multi Speciality Hospital, Chembur emphasised that Ms Chandrakala had been operated twice with open surgery so there was lot of complications while performing the laparoscopic surgery. As her left lung was significantly compressed and this was the reason why she faced breathing problems. Apart from that, the major portion of the stomach entered the chest cavity pushing the heart on the right side. He also mentioned that since open surgery can lead to complication and infection so we planned revision laparoscopic surgery for diaphragmatic hernia.

A polypropylene mesh was put inside to prevent recurrence. Then the surgeons had to shift the heart to right side. This case was more unusual as a twice failed open surgery was being corrected with lap mesh repair. There are very few such cases of twice open recurrences done by lap anywhere in the world, added Dr Patankar

Ms Chandrakala also mentioned that she felt relief after the surgery and could breathe easy.