If you have forgotten the skipping rope from your childhood, it is about time that you realise how valuable a fitness tool it can turn out to be. Skipping rope is probably one of the best ways to workout and can even help your HIIT sessions. Skipping is also one of the best cardio exercises. Here are a few ways to use your skipping rope, according to leading fitness trainer, Rohit Uchil.

Sprints:

These are the basic jumps you make with skipping rope. All you have to do is:

Stand straight over the rope with your feet placed together.

Jump across your rope like how you normally would without bending your body much at a speed of about 15-20 seconds

Once get settled with a certain speed, up your pace slowly to do it as fast as you can.

Note: Make a gradual progress and take breaks.

Single-Legged hops:

Similar jumps, except single-leggedly. All you have to do is:

Stand straight over the skipping rope with your feet together like you normally do.

Raise your right foot off the ground and bend it like you would while you play hopscotch.

Try balance your weight on your left leg first.

When comfortable, jump over the rope, single-legged.

Make sure you land on the ball of your foot.

Do a set of 5 times and then switch legs.

Note: Do this only once you are through with the sprints and are absolutely comfortable with it.

Cross-legged jumps:

This is jumping with crossing your legs each time you jump. Here’s how you can get about it:

Stand over the skipping rope with your feet together like you normally would.

While taking your normal jumps, scissor your feet in front-back moves, each time you jump. In simple words, when you take your next jump, put one foot forward and the other back while you are making the jump.

Do it in sets of 5.

Note: Take breaks in between if you are a beginner.

Image: Shutterstock