India is going strong in her anti-tobacco campaign with the union health ministry now setting up to launch three more tobacco de-addiction helplines, this time to specifically cater to linguistic diversity of the country. The new call centres will come up in three locations – at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru and Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, covering the central, south and eastern part of the country respectively.

While the centre in Mumbai will take care of Marathi and other languages from the West India, the one in Bengaluru will take calls from those speaking in languages of the South. The call centre in Guwahati will manage calls from North-East India.

According to recent media reports, these new tobacco de-addiction helplines will become operational from September 1 along with enforcement of the revised tobacco products packaging rules on the same date. The revised packaging rule emphasises more on tobacco’s contribution towards causing cancer and painful death related to other ailments caused by tobacco.

According to Tobacco Products Second Amendment Rules, 2018, the packaging will have two images depicting indication of cancer with two mandatory messages: “Tobacco causes cancer” and “Tobacco causes painful death”. These warning messages will be printed in white colour on red background. The helpline will also be mentioned on the packet. “Quit today call 1800-11-2356″ will be printed in white on black background.

Image Source: Shutterstock