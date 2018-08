One fruit a day can keep a beautician away! Yes, as we all know that fruits are beneficial for our overall health. They are packed with all the required nutrients, vitamins, minerals, etc. Fruits are also essential for our skin and it makes our skin beautiful, glowing and clear. Thus, fruit facials are way better than conventional facials. Fruit facials can help you to stay away from harmful, chemical-induced facials and can also boost your skin with natural goodness. The fruit masks you use for your skin has a spa-like benefit that de-stress and relaxes your skin. Therefore, it is best to opt for these fruit facials which offer the desired results. Here are some best DIY fruit facial options which you can easily try at home.

Papaya and honey face pack

Ingredients

2 pieces of papaya

1 teaspoon of honey

How to make: Take a blender, the blend the papaya to make a smooth paste. Add the honey to it. Apply generously on your clean, dry skin. Allow it to rest for about 15 to 20 minutes. Wash your face with water and pat dry. You will notice a healthy glow on your face once you moisturize your skin.

Usage: For women with normal to dry skin this pack is safe to use. Use this pack once a week for best results. Papaya is rich in vitamin A and also contain an enzyme known as papain, which has exfoliating properties that can successfully remove all the dead cells. The fruit also contains anti-inflammatory elements which relax and soothes acne-prone skin. On the other hand, honey nourishes your skin, making it look brighter, moisturized, and glowing.

Kiwi and avocado face pack

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 kiwi

1 teaspoon of honey

How to make: Peel off the avocado and the kiwi, and mash them together to make a creamy paste. Add honey to the paste and mix them well. Apply the paste to your face and neck, and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Rinse your skin with water and pat dry your skin to get an instant glow. Don’t forget to moisturize your skin.

Usage: This face pack can be used for all skin types. For best results apply this pack once a week. Avocados are rich in antioxidants. They contain alpha and beta-carotene. These compounds protect your skin from environmental damage by quenching the free radicals. Avocados also contain omega-9 fatty acid, oleic acid which regenerates damaged skin cells and soothes irritated skin. The omega-9 fatty acid forms the building blocks of healthy skin.

Kiwis are rich in vitamins C and E. They also contain antioxidants. These elements boost and rejuvenate the skin. Vitamin E regenerates skin cells and also moisturizes the skin. Vitamin C is essential to produce collagen that keeps the skin firm, yet supple. They have omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for maintaining the health of skin membranes.

Banana face pack

Ingredients

Half banana

Half teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How to make: Mash the banana and add the honey and lemon juice to it. Mix well and apply it on clean skin. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and wash it off.

Usage: It really helps those with oily, acne-prone skin although women with all skin types can use this pack. Banana is filled with nutrients that are important for great skin health. It predominantly contains vitamin B6 and vitamin C that are vital for the elasticity and integrity of the skin. It also contains antioxidants. And vitamin A content in the banana will ensure that your skin never dries. You will be left with fresh, glowing skin once you remove the pack.

Image Source: Shutterstock