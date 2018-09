For weight loss, low-carb soups are fantastic. During weight loss process curbing cravings is the actual challenge. But there are few low-carb soup recipes that lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes, also help you to lose weight. Here we have listed a few yummy low-carb soup recipes which you can enjoy during your weight loss journey.

Low-carb vegan mushroom soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup button mushroom (thinly sliced)

Half onion (chopped)

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 and a half cups of vegetable stock

Salt to taste

Half teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Cilantro for garnish

How To Prepare: Take a soup pot, pour some olive oil and heat it. Add the chopped garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Then put the chopped onion and cook until they are soft and translucent. Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes. Pour in the vegetable stock, stir and mix everything. Season with salt and pepper, cover it and cook for 3 minutes. Remove the soup pot from the flame and use a hand blender to blend the soup. Then serve and enjoy it.

Low-carb vegan pumpkin soup

Ingredients:

1 cup of peeled and chopped pumpkin

Half onion (chopped)

2 cloves of garlic

2 cups of vegetable stock

2 stalks of chopped celery

4 tablespoons of olive oil

2 cups of vegetable stock

Half lime juice

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Mint leaves for garnishing

How To Prepare: Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Take a baking tray and spread the chopped pumpkin, chopped celery, garlic cloves and chopped onion. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle some olive oil on top. Roast for 20 minutes. The transfer the roasted veggies into a soup pot, pour in the vegetable stock and boil. Remove the soup pot from flame and use a hand blender to blend the soup. Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle the lime juice.

Keto chicken soup

Ingredients:

2 cups of poached and shredded chicken

2 tablespoons of butter

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 cube of cream cheese

2 cups of chicken stock

One-quarter cup of heavy cream

1 chopped carrot

1 chopped celery stalk

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

Parsley for garnishing

Salt to taste

Half teaspoon of pepper

How to prepare: Take a soup pot, heat the olive oil and butter. Then put the garlic and saute it for 30 seconds. Add onion and cook for 1 minute. After that add the carrot and celery, then stir and cook for 1 minute. Toss in the shredded chicken and cook for 30 seconds. Put the chicken stock, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Pour in the heavy cream and cook for a minute. Add the cream cheese and remove from flame. Garnish the soup with parsley.