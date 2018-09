The 49yr old donor, a resident of Koparkharine, Navi Mumbai was suffering intracranial bleed was rushed to a private hospital in Belapur, Navi Mumbai; where he was subsequently pronounced brain dead. The donor used to run a small business; he is survived by his wife and two young boys. Medical Social Workers counselled the grieving family about organ donation, when his wife consented to donate her husband’s heart, lung, liver, kidneys, corneas and skin.

Team of cardiac specialists from Fortis Hospital, Mulund led by Dr Anvay Mulay, Director, CardioThoracic Surgery and Heart Transplant, successfully transplanted heart and lungs into a single recipient, a 23-year-old male from Jalana, Maharashtra, today. This feat became possible after the wife and family of a 49-year-old male, consented to donate his organs. Perfect synchronization between Clinicians, Medical Social Workers and Nursing Teams across both the hospitals.

The recipient, 23-year-old college-goer, was wait-listed in May 2018 this year for transplant, after being diagnosed with heart and lung failure. The donated heart and lungs were expeditiously transported to Fortis Hospital, Mulund; leaving Apollo Hospital, Belapur at 08:08 AM, reaching Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 08:20 AM, covering distance of 22 kms in 25mins.

Organ donation can be beneficial for the one, whose organs have been damaged due to illness, accident and so on. It is a noble act and can give a new life to people who are in the need of it. Today, we can also witness many celebrities who appeal to the citizens to donate their organs So, more and more people should be encouraged to donate organs so that they can help others as well. So, just give someone a new life by helping them to address their health issues. Come forward and donate organs now!

Source: Press Release