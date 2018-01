Abbott, one of India’s leading healthcare companies, recently conducted a nationwide Gut Health Survey to assess the condition of constipation sufferers in the country, as well as the association of constipation with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, and anorectal disorders. The findings suggest that 22% of the adult Indian population is suffering from the condition, with 13% complaining of severe constipation. 6% of the Indian population suffer from constipation associated with certain comorbidities. The Gut Health Survey highlights the predicament of these ‘silent sufferers’, the cause of chronic constipation and problems associated with it. Abbott partnered with IPSOS, a global market research and consulting firm, that surveyed 4,133 respondents across 8 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad and Lucknow to understand the seriousness of the issue. The eight-city survey highlights higher percentage of constipation sufferers in metros (23%) as opposed to non-metros (19%). Kolkata has the highest number of sufferers at 28%, followed by Chennai at 26%.

Speaking on the importance of Gut Health, Indian Cricketer, Virender Sehwag, who has been associated with Abbott on gut health awareness initiatives said, “Being an athlete, I know gastrointestinal issues can be the root cause for many other health issues including mental health. If we suffer from gastrointestinal issues, it becomes difficult to focus and perform well on the field and in life. Having a healthy gut is key as it allows the body to build a stronger immune system.” In fact, the survey results state that after common cold and cough, constipation is one of the most common self-claimed problems for Indians. Also read about causes of constipation you probably didn’t know about.

Kolkata tops the charts with 28% respondents suffering from constipation. The survey highlights that one-fourth of Kolkata sufferers do not indulge in any physical activity and believe in self-medication rather than consulting a doctor. Chennai, which is next in line to Kolkata, has a 34% population claiming to experience extreme pain while passing stools. Delhi, which has 23% respondents suffering from constipation shows the highest number of people consuming outside food along with high intake of junk food. Patna, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Hyderabad reported a lower number of constipation sufferers compared to other three cities in the survey.

Dr Kushal Mital, Coloproctologist, Medicare Hospital, Thane, Mumbai, says “The study succeeds in highlighting the issue existing around constipation. One of the key aspects being how people neglect the problem and delay seeking medical help. In fact, constipation can be completely avoided by leading a healthy lifestyle, eating right, embracing physical exercises, having ample of water (1 litre/every 20 kg weight) to keep the body hydrated. However, anyone can face the issue but it should be managed or treated early to avoid complications later on.”

Dr Ramesh Roop Rai, Professor & Director, Department of Gastroenterology, NIMS Medical College and University, Jaipur, says “The problem of constipation is rising in India, especially in urban population. It is basically due to faulty diet and lifestyle habits. Less water and fibre intake, sedentary lifestyle are very much attributed to constipation thereby affecting the quality of life. Moreover, many lifestyle disorders like diabetes, hypertension is also associated with symptoms of constipation. Every physician must be aware of the same and proactively inquire about symptoms of constipation and treat it accordingly.”Here’s more on medical conditions that can lead to constipation.

Speaking on the survey results, Dr Rashmi Hegde, Director – Medical Affairs, Abbott India Ltd., said, “In the healthcare ecosystem, every player has a role to play to improve healthcare – be it the patient or the treatment providers. As highlighted in the study, a large number of sufferers are present across India and almost half of them are not visiting a doctor for treatment. Being the therapy leaders in this space, we are creating the #ConstipationConversations movement across various platforms to ensure that the ‘silent sufferers’ can speak up. We want to create a healthcare ecosystem that enables people to live a fuller life.”

