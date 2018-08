In Andhra Pradesh, 2 people died and 7 are in critical condition due to an antibiotics drug reaction at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). On August 3, they were given a dose of Ceftriaxone during the evening. And by night they started developing severe reactions to it and 3 of the patients from the same hospital were affected by the antibiotic drug and were rushed to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. But unfortunately, 2 of them died due to the side effects of the antibiotic drug on Saturday morning.

According to the New Indian Express report, the conditions of 7 people are critical and they are still at the ICU of RIMS. 10 out of 19 patients who were administered the drug escaped with mild reactions and are still being treated at the women’s ward in the hospital.

RIMS resident medical officer (RMO) Dr Appalanaidu said, “A total of 19 victims had vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, a rise in BP and breathing problems immediately after being administered the dose.”

He also said, “After they showed negative reactions, we administered an antidote to all 19, moved 7 to our intensive care unit and sent three to KGH as their health was deteriorating rapidly. 10 continues to be treated at the women’s ward as their condition is improving.”

However, the same antibiotic drug (Ceftriaxone) was administered to people in other wards on the same day, none of them showed any reactions.

This year in the month of March the medicine which was manufactured and is usable till February 2020. Medical college director Dr Krishna Veni ordered an inquiry into the incident after informing the same to the Directorate of Medical and Health officials and other higher officials.

The officials are suspecting that the problem may have been either in the preparation of the injections using diluents or a particular pack of medicine. The samples have been sent to Kolkata for a laboratory test.

Image Source: Shutterstock