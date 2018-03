International Women’s Week was celebrated with gusto worldwide, and to commemorate, acknowledge and celebrate womanhood, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital organized a Women Bikers Rally in association with the Maharashtra Police, jointly supported by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Vashi. The initiative was aimed at promoting road safety rules for motorists and pedestrians.

Over 150 female bikers actively took part in the rally, and handed out road safety booklets at every junction along the route. The rally was flagged off and graced by Hon. Satish Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Traffic Police, Navi Mumbai along with Mrs. Dayawanti Shewale, Corporator, NMMC. The bikers took off from Shivaji Chowk, to Blue Diamond Hotel, to Mini seashore Road and circled back to Shivaji Chowk, covering 6kms. The rally also witnessed support from the pedestrians, who helped distribute the safety booklets and conduct traffic awareness talks at key traffic junctions across Navi Mumbai. Here are tips to drive safely on slippery roads.

Speaking about the joint initiative, Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, said, “The purpose of this activity was to reinforce the practice of traffic and road safety norms in the community. What better way than to have women motorists drive this message home? Aiming to decrease the number of road traffic accidents in Navi Mumbai, the initiative acts as a major push to prevent injuries and fatalities. We would like to thank the Traffic and Police Depts. for joining hands for this initiative”.

Hon. Satish Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Traffic Police, Navi Mumbai, said, “Having the community join hands with us to reinforce traffic safety is an extremely progressive step. The Women’s bikers group, through this initiative organized by Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, helped us read out to hundreds of Navi Mumbaikars”. Follow these tips to avoid road accidents.

Mrs Lata Iyer, who participated in the rally with a friend said, “Guidelines at home aid smooth functioning of the household, which usually is a woman’s responsibility; this activity is an extension of our responsibility today’s the community. Hoping for safer streets, we are happy to lead this cause”.

Source: Press release