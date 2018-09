On Tuesday, at a private hospital in Kolakata, an 11-year-old boy dies of dengue. This is the third such death in the city in the last two weeks. According to the Indian Express report, the boy named Aarush Dutta was admitted to the hospital the same day. The cause of death was mentioned as “severe dengue fever with haemorrhage” in his death certificate.

He was suffering from severe fever for quite some time. His health deteriorated on Monday and then his family admitted him at the hospital. After conducting a blood test doctors diagnosed dengue.

However, he died before doctors could initiate proper treatment. According to the hospital, his situation was complicated as his platelets were going down at a rapid pace. Dengue is a painful mosquito-borne disease caused by dengue viruses. Some of the common symptoms of dengue are nausea, fatigue, vomiting, skin rash, etc.

The disease claimed the life of nine-year-old Akash Choudhury at Duttabad in Salt Lake on September 7. According to the IE report, when the boy died his entire family was down with the fever.

Few days back, 10-year-old Narayan Shrestha from Salt Lake had died of fever at a private hospital on EM Bypass on August 31. The hospital authorities said the boy tested positive with NS 1 and dengue was the cause of his death and it was also mentioned in the death certificate issued by them.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to introduce a special award for puja organisers for creating awareness to prevent dengue as deaths due to dengue is increasing in the city. The KMC health department will award seven puja organisers based on the steps taken to make people aware about the disease.