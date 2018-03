The new Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer, 102 Not Out promises to be a hilarious film if its trailer is anything to go by. According to media reports, the film is based on a Gujarati play 102 Not Out which tells the story of a 102-year-old man played by Amitabh Bachchan trying to create the world record for being the oldest person alive. His aim is to live 16 more years to beat the record that is held by a Chinese man in the film. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of his 75-year-old son. There is no dearth of reasons to watch this film, but what has got us really interested are the secrets to living a long life like Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film. Countless research papers and scientific studies have shown that leading a healthy lifestyle including doing regular exercise and a healthy diet, contribute towards a long, healthy life. But what exactly do you need to do? Here is what science says you must do to lead a long life:

1) Eating spicy food: A paper published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) said that people who ate spicy foods almost every day had a relative 14 percent lower risk of death compared to those who consumed spicy foods less than once a week. Previous research has suggested that beneficial effects of spices and their bioactive ingredient called capsaicin include anti-obesity, antioxidant, anti-inflammation and anti-cancer properties.

2) Retiring late: The Oregon State University researchers found that healthy adults who retired one year past age 65 had an 11 percent lower risk of death from all causes. Adults who described themselves as unhealthy were also likely to live longer if they kept working, the findings showed, which indicates that factors beyond health may affect post-retirement mortality. “We think work brings people a lot of economic and social benefits that could impact the length of their lives,’ said lead author Chenkai Wu.

3) Drinking coffee and tea: A study published in Nature Medicine said that drinking coffee and tea may help people to live longer by reducing chemicals in the blood that can trigger heart disease. Researchers at Stanford University believe caffeine, the ingredient found in coffee and tea, blocks chemicals in our blood that promote inflammation. Inflamed blood vessels are more likely to become stiffer – a risk factor for heart disease. Inflammation also plays a key role in many other diseases.

4) Eating whole grains daily: Harvard University researchers said people who ate at least 33 grams of whole grains daily-equivalent to a bowl of oatmeal-cut their risk of premature death by 9 percent compared to those who barely ate whole grains at all.

5) Have a happy, smiling spouse: Having a happy, smiling partner can keep you healthy and fit as you enter middle age, say researchers, adding that simply having a happy partner may enhance health as much as striving to be happy oneself. The study published by the American Psychological Association in the journal Health Psychology says that happy partners likely provide stronger social support such as care-taking, as compared to unhappy partners who are more likely to be focused on their own stressors. ‘Happy partners may get unhappy people involved with activities and environments that promote good health, such as maintaining regular sleep cycles, eating nutritious food and exercising,” said William Chopik, assistant Professor of Psychology at Michigan State University.

6) Joining social groups: The more social groups an individual belongs to in the first few years after she or he stops working, the lower their risk of death, showed findings of a research carried out at the University of Queensland School of Psychology, in Australia. Joining social groups such as book clubs or having a social hobby is like regular exercise to live happier and longer, says the study.

7) Being stress-free: Longevity hormone is lower in stressed and depressed women. Women under chronic stress have significantly lower levels of klotho, a hormone that regulates aging and enhances cognition, researchers at UC San Francisco have found in a study. When klotho is disrupted, it promotes symptoms of ageing, such as hardening of the arteries and the loss of muscle and bone, and when klotho is made more abundant, the animals live longer.

8) Eating peanuts and other nuts: Men and women who eat at least 10 grams of nuts or peanuts per day have a lower risk of dying from several major causes of death than people who do not consume nuts or peanuts, a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology said. Peanuts and tree nuts both contain various compounds such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, various vitamins, fibre, antioxidants, and other bioactive compounds, that possibly contribute to the lower death rates.

9) Having a purpose in life: Having a high sense of purpose in life may lower your risk of death, heart disease and stroke, according to a study led by researchers at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai Roosevelt. The analysis defined purpose in life as a sense of meaning and direction, and a feeling that life is worth living. A high sense of purpose is associated with a 23 percent reduction in death from all causes and a 19 percent reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, or the need for coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) or a cardiac stenting procedure.

10) Fidgeting: Fidgeting could add years to your life just as being sedentary could be harmful for your health. ‘Fidgeting’ may include activities that are unlike exercise, such as standing up and bouncing on your heels, wiggling your hips to some music or sauntering around the house during a TV commercial break. Although doctors still recommend more than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise weekly to keep fit, Wilby Williamson, a National Health Service in the UK said less strenuous activities could also be beneficial.

11) Gardening or taking your dog out for a walk: Even a few minutes of light exercise daily, such as gentle gardening or taking the dog for a walk, can help the elderly live longer, suggests new research. Clocking 150 minutes of weekly physical activity of any level, even if accumulated in short bouts, might be critical, suggest the findings published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

