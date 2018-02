The legend, Bollywood’s first female superstar- Sridevi took her last breath last Sunday and broke the entire nation’s heart. I woke up last Sunday to this news and in utter shock and dismay was unable to move from the bed. First I thought it was some unauthentic source, I am reading this news from. To my grief, it was an authentic news. No one knows what this goddess of Bollywood and south-Indian cinema, really went through in her personal life, but she did influence, people’s lives big time. I watched her movies since childhood and mesmerised by her flawless beauty onscreen I would only imagine how beautiful she would be in real-life. But that was it, her brilliant acting and impeccable beauty made me fall in love with her. However, only after her death and all the controversies, it was followed by, I sat in retrospection and it was these are the bitter truths that hit me hard that day.

The use of the term ‘home wrecker’ for women: In India, it is very easy to call a woman a home-wrecker, even without knowing the true insights of the relationship. Even though, it is initially the man who makes the choice, blaming the woman is the easiest thing.

Surgeries: The beauty standards set by people in India has given rise to body image issues which leads to booming cosmetic surgery industries. Now once a person gives in to this pressure, especially in industries like Bollywood, later you are also accused of it. Like in the case of Sridevi, when the news of her demise broke out, the first speculation as the major cause was her cosmetic surgeries. What I learned from that is that one should never give in to the pressures made by the society.