New years is here and no matter how ‘cliche’ we find it to make resolutions… try following them and then fail, at times… resolutions are really cool and work most of the times. Most people choose to make resolutions surrounding their weight loss goals but you might want to try something different this time. Make a few resolutions this year that can help your relationship bloom and bring in more satisfaction. We all know that a good relationship can bring in harmony and peace that our heart needs but it requires dedication and some effort. A few changes here and there and make your relationship run smoothly and there is no better time than new years to do that under the pretext of resolutions. Here are a few relationship resolutions you can make this year.

1. Not involving a third person in your disagreements or fights: Try resorting to a good one on one communication than including someone else who will only understand half the problem. Don’t even include parents if you are married.

2. Trying to not be loud during fights: Being loud and using cuss words only worsens the situation. Put forth your point but in a proper way that’s not too obnoxiously dramatic and filthy.

3. Having a little ‘we’ time every once in a week: I am not talking about going to a restaurant or pubs, etc. Just sit down, relax, keep your phones and other gadgets aside and talk. Have a comforting conversation and talk to each other about each other and your lives.

4. Making time for something you two can do together once in a week or so: Something that is not related to you or something you always do. Go ahead and join some classes or work for a cause together, like visit an orphanage, etc. It is very reviving and rejuvenating.

5. Talk about real issues: I am talking goals… aspirations… money etc. Everything that you have been avoiding till now. Be it some pending work, getting out of comfort zone or anything that matters to you too. Don’t avoid it anymore.

6. Getting healthy together: Plan on joining a gym or exercising regularly. Eat healthy.

7. At least one trip in a year: Get closer to nature and each other. Go for at least one good trip in a year to restore yourself.

8. Exchange each others’ lives once in a while: Trust me you’ll benefit a lot from this. Just dedicate one day to learn what your partner loves doing or works on. It will be fun and you’ll know each other more.

