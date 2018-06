Efficient medical care is impossible to come by if blood transfusion services are unavailable; this makes up the crux of the modern healthcare system. Providing effective blood and blood products that are safe and adequate to meet the needs of a patient, is an important aspect of Blood Transfusion Services(BTS). Many a times at blood donation camps, one would see only a handful of donors, whereas, there actually is a huge donor base. The reason for this is lack of knowledge about blood donation and most frequently asked questions – “Will I be safe after donation?” or “My friend fainted will I faint too?” etc. Donors in most cases want that assurance of safety. Although much of the onus falls on the standard and quality of the Blood Bank staff, there is a lot more YOU as a donor can do to have a safe donation experience. Blood donation is indeed a simple and easy process once you ensure that the following mistakes are not committed.

1: Coming unprepared.

Donors need to make sure he/she does some work on oneself before donating blood

Eating something substantial 3 hours prior to donation

Sleeping well for 6-8hrs the previous night

2hrs prior to donating blood, one must stop smoking

24hrs prior to donating blood, one must stop alcohol consumption

Aged between 18-65 years, one must weigh at least more than 45kgs

2: Not filling a donor form

Irrespective of where or when you donate, you need to answer some questions on the donor questionnaire form, remember:

Every question answered honestly takes you closer to a safer blood donation

Be free in giving information. The data in the form is confidential; it is to ascertain your fitness for donation

Clarify any misunderstandings about donor selection, blood donation and screening, you might have

Fill up the donor questionnaire form and give consent

3: Not requiring a medical examination before donation

If your weight is more than 45kgs, Blood Pressure (Systolic 100-140, Diastolic 60-90 mm of hg with or without medications) needs to be checked and made sure it’s quantitatively in the ranges, that is safe for donation

Meet the doctor (at the place you donate) to discuss your medical suitability for donation. Be frank, discuss your concerns, and get the seal of approval to donate

4: Not having your Hemoglobin checked

A sample of your blood is taken (usually by a small prick on your hand or sometimes on your arm) and is checked to see if you have required levels of Hb to donate. Many techniques are used by different Blood Bbanks, but the result must be that you have a Hb count of 12.5g/dL or more

Be sure your Hb test is done; insist if not done

5: Not being relaxed

A relaxed mind is your best bet for a pleasurable experience

Relax for the blood bag used is new and there is no reuse of the syringe. Relax for you have taken sufficient pre-donation care to reach here

Relax, for even if it is your first time, the Blood Bank staff do this every day!

6: Not taking care of yourself while donating

Self-care during donation may sound odd, but really there is a lot you can do to help yourself as you give out those drops of life

Lie down comfortably with muscles relaxed and legs uncrossed

Talk out if the prick hurts

Keep pressing the sponge ball, do not panic by the sight of blood

Be assured, by doing this you are eliminating a big mistake that people make during donation

7: Not resting after donation

You are inviting trouble by getting up too early after having donated blood.

Lie down for a good 10 minutes. This will ensure normalization of blood flow in the body and ensures your brain gets enough blood

Keep your arms folded and before you wake up, get the staff to put a band aid at the donation area. Good rest afterwards is necessary

8: Not consuming refreshments post donation

Drink plenty of fluids/juices afterwards; a juice and biscuits/bananas are usually provided at the donation center

Take them; if not your mind, your body needs them

Refrain from heavy work; your body will feel replenished and will give you a feeling that everything is fine

9: Not taking care later

Having prepared yourself before donation, taken care of yourself during donation, you are bound by continuity to take care after too

Make sure you eat healthy and consume lots of fluids

Avoid smoking and alcohol for the remainder of the day

Staying relaxed with few physically enduring activities during the day, is a must

10: Not telling others about your experience

Motivate others for blood donation by sharing you experience. Make sure others get a feel of this too, encourage and guide them so they don’t make the same mistakes over and over !

By: Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist and Physician, Fortis Hospital Kalyan

Image Source: Shutterstock