Exercises help you to keep many ailments at bay. Given that our erratic lifestyle doesn’t give much scope for physical exercises, it is even more important for us to take an extra effort for the same. But seems like we don’t take that effort.

According to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO) 1.4 billion adults are putting themselves at risk for chronic disease because of their lack of physical activity. Also, according to the recommendations by WHO, healthy adults must do a minimum of 2.5 hours of moderate intensity activity in a week.

The report, that was published in the Lancet Global Health Journal, further stated that women were insufficiently active, as compared to men. Furthermore, it stated that in every part of the world, men were a little more active in terms of general exercising, which could also be a reason why more and more women are said to not take care of their health.

Mental health and exercises

A study that was published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal recently that found the exact frequency and duration of workouts per week in order to gain maximum benefits for your mental well-being. The study results were devised after analyzing various factors like gender, income and age among other things.

Findings of the study:

People who exercised regularly had at least 43.2 per cent fewer days of poor mental health. The ideal duration to exercise is about 45 minutes for 3-5 times a week. More benefits were seen among people who played team sports, cycling, aerobic exercises and gym activities.

Physical activity and blood sugar levels

A walk or a jog can save you big time, no we are not joking. Diabetics are recommended to exercises or do stretching for 30 minutes for 5 days a week so as to reduce the risk of heart complications. Not only for diabetics but physical activities increase the insulin sensitivity and also help in lowering the risk of diabetes.

Heart health and exercises

Aerobic exercises help your heart in being stronger by enhancing the blood flow and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Regular exercises help in lowering bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. Apart from this, it also helps in maintaining normal blood pressure level and burning excess calories. For an ideal heart health, indulge in 30 minutes of aerobic exercises at least 4 times a week.