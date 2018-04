Back pain these days is the most common problem due to sedentary lifestyle, incorrect posture and lack of exercise. It is no more restricted to just old age, and makespeople uncomfortable in theirday-to-day routine.

Although back pain may be painful and uncomfortable, it is usually not serious. Experts say that back pain is associated with the way our bones, muscles and ligaments in our backs work and connect together. Here’s a guide from Ms. Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus to prevent back pain across all age groups.

What causes back pain?

Back pain in adults can be the result of some everyday activity or poor posture like improper sitting position while using computers, bending awkwardly, pushing or pulling or lifting something, standing for long periods, etc.

Since teenagers and lower age groups have more flexible body structure, back pain is not as common as it is in adults. In case of kids, carrying a heavy backpack, improper sleeping pattern, athletic injuries, etc. can be some common causes for the back pain.

Risk factors:

There are certain risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing low back pain:

Mentally stressful jobs

Depression or anxiety

Pregnancy (pregnant women are much more likely to get back pain)

Sedentary lifestyle – smoking, drinking and improper sleeping hours

Age and gender

Obesity

Extreme physical exercise (if not done in a proper manner)

How to prevent back pain?

Here are some simple but effective back pain prevention tips: