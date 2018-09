We all loved basketball champions like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry and LeBron James and many of us even wanted to follow in their footsteps and be like them! Yes, basketball is one of the best fitness activities you could have asked for. Playing basketball is like an aerobic workout which requires you to jump, run and be quick in your movements. Basketball is one of the most popular and loved the sport. So, if you are tired of your regular gym workouts, you can opt for playing basketball which is a fantastic exercise and can be played at home as well as outdoors. Here, we decode how the magnificent sport helps you to stay healthy and hearty.

It can be good for your heart: Since you are required to move constantly while playing basketball, this can increase your heart rate. It can help you to build endurance which will be beneficial for your ticker. It can also reduce your risk of stroke and cut down your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Since you are required to move constantly while playing basketball, this can increase your heart rate. It can help you to build endurance which will be beneficial for your ticker. It can also reduce your risk of stroke and cut down your risk of cardiovascular diseases. It can help you to build stronger bones: It is a weight-bearing activity and can help you to form newborn tissues by making your bones strong and increase your stamina. It involves a lot of movements and pushing of muscles which can help you to enhance your bone health.

It is a weight-bearing activity and can help you to form newborn tissues by making your bones strong and increase your stamina. It involves a lot of movements and pushing of muscles which can help you to enhance your bone health. It can help you to burn calories: When you jump and run you will tend to burn maximum calories and this will help you to look slim and sexy.

When you jump and run you will tend to burn maximum calories and this will help you to look slim and sexy. It can help you to boost your immunity: If your immunity is low you will suffer from life-threatening diseases like dengue, malaria, heart diseases and so on. So, playing basketball will help you to stay energize and focused and also strengthen your immunity.

If your immunity is low you will suffer from life-threatening diseases like dengue, malaria, heart diseases and so on. So, playing basketball will help you to stay energize and focused and also strengthen your immunity. It can help you to de-stress: Stress is a part and parcel of life. There are many factors which can lead to stress like personal and professional life and so on. So, if you wish to de-stress you can play basketball.

Stress is a part and parcel of life. There are many factors which can lead to stress like personal and professional life and so on. So, if you wish to de-stress you can play basketball. It can be good for your mental health: You will be able to increase your hand-eye-coordination due to it. Also, you will require being agile and taking quick decisions based on your opponent’s move. These skills will help you to lead a better life.

You will be able to increase your hand-eye-coordination due to it. Also, you will require being agile and taking quick decisions based on your opponent’s move. These skills will help you to lead a better life. It will help you to become self-discipline: If you are playing basketball in a team you will have to be cautious and make sure that your individual game doesn’t affect the team. You will have to adhere to the rules as if you don’t do so you will be penalized. You will have to be alert and disciplined.