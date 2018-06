Eyes are a vital part of us. Eye problems can occur at any age and can affect your vision. So, to maintain a sharp vision and healthy eyesight, yoga can be a good option. Don’t take your eyes for granted just follow these easy eye care tips by Hiral Shah, Founder CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai.

“One of the modern day occupational hazards is poor effects on the eyes. Today, at least 75% of the jobs involve the use of computers. Too much computer usage can damage the, cause arthritis in fingers, computer stress injuries (like Carpel tunnel Syndrome), musculoskeletal problems (like back pain, neck pain and shoulder pain) and so on. Too much computer usage is also associated with tension headache, depression and weight gain,” explains Hiral Shah.

As per Hiral Shah, “Blink and wink the eyes from time to time. Do sankocha – constricting and relaxing the eyes. Netravaran that is cupping the eyes and one should as do multi directional movement of the eyes.While at work, after every one hour, at least for 1 minute look far away. Looking far away can be outside the window or on a far wall. Adjust the brightness of the screen. Looking at the green colour leaves or a tree or a plant on the desk can be very relaxing and soothing for the eyes. During every food break that you take, try to bathe your eyes in tap water. It removes excess heat and cools down the nerves around eyes.”

