Yoga is very useful for many diseases. Various studies have scientifically proved this fact again and again. Yoga unlike other fitness regimes is not just for the external body but is a holistic practice which works also with the internal functions of the body. This makes it useful for patients suffering from diabetes which occurs due to lack of insulin production by the pancreas. The positive influence of yoga on diabetes has been studied thoroughly and has been proved to be useful. Here yoga guru Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Zobra Yoga, Mumbai describes three asanas that help people with type II diabetes.

‘Yoga asanas have immense benefit to balance the glands. Apart from asanas the main thing that will help in defending and defeating diabetes is Kapalbhati, a powerful yogic breathing exercise, it stimulates the pancreas to release insulin,’ says Sarvesh.

The various postures that will help one in controlling diabetes are as follows:

1. Vriksasana (The tree pose)

Stand erect with your spine straight and feet together. Now place your right foot on the left thigh, join your palms and raise your palms up over your head, focus on one point and hold for some time and repeat the same on the other side. The tree pose stimulates the pancreas to secrete insulin.

2. Dhanurasana (The bow pose)

The functioning of intestines and pancreas can be improved through this posture and controls sugar level in blood. Lie on your abdomen. Bend your knees and hold your ankles. Breathe in and raise your chest up and pull your legs up and back. Try holding this for about 15-20 seconds.

3. Halasana (The plough pose)

This posture massages all the internal organs. Lie on your back, inhale and raise your both legs up, raise your hips up with the support of your hands and try reaching your legs on the floor. Hold this for about 10 seconds and then release the posture and relax.

How to start yoga for diabetes

• Before starting a yoga program, people with diabetes should speak with their doctors. To make yoga a success, keep the following in mind:

• Start slowly

• Any fitness program will be challenging at first. Overdoing it can result in injury or frustration.

• Don’t be afraid to modify

• Yoga poses can be modified to suit an individual’s strength and flexibility. Beginners, especially, should not try to do everything exactly as a professional instructor would do.

• Take breaks for water and rest as needed. Using a chair or wall to help support and balance is often helpful for beginners.

• Talk to the instructor! Many yoga instructors will provide extra help, support, or instruction to new students or those with health conditions.

Image source: Shutterstock