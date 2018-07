Well, nine months of gestation is something that almost every woman wants to experience at some point of time in life. But let’s face it– it is one of the toughest phases where her body and mind undergo quite a few overwhelming changes, thanks to hormones gone haywire. So, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that stress and mood swings are the natural by-products of pregnancy. This is where yoga and its breathing exercises come in to play. Doctors say these are great ways to relieve stress at the prenatal stage as they impact hormones to a great extent.

Moreover, breathing-based yogasanas amp up blood circulation, ensuring additional oxygen supply, that your baby needs at this crucial period of growth. Bonus: You don’t need anything except for a quiet space for these asanas. Go ahead and do these breathing workouts. We tell you how (Remember to consult your gynaecologist before starting these poses and don’t hold your breath for long while doing these workouts).

Alternate Nostril Breathing

Sit with an erect spine and relaxed shoulders and place your left palm on the left knee keeping it open to the sky. Now, rest the index finger and middle finger of your right hand in between your eyebrows and take a deep breath, closing your eyes. The ring finger and little finger should be on the left nostril, while the thumb, on the right nostril. Press the right nostril with your thumb and breathe in slowly with the left one. Now close both nostrils with the respective fingers and hold the breath for a very brief period. Remove the right thumb from the nostril, breathe out and then slowly breathe in through it. Again, close both the nostrils, opening the left one after a brief pause. Repeat the process and continue for 10 minutes.

Bee Breathing

Sit upright in a quiet corner with your eyes closed, touching the cartilage of your ears with your index fingers. Take a deep breath in and out as you press the cartilage gently. You have to make a humming sound like a bee throughout the process. Try to keep the sound high-pitched for better results. Continue this for 5 to 10 minutes.

Belly Breathing

Sit comfortably with your legs folded and place your hands on your belly. Now inhale slowly through your nose to fill your abdomen with air and then exhale through your mouth. Maintain the same pace of breathing in and out. Do this for 5 to 10 minutes every day. You can also do this exercise while lying straight on your back.

Chest Breathing

Here, you have to breathe from the top lobes of the lungs using the muscles of your chest muscles to inflate the lungs. The chest will expand and contract as you inhale and exhale. Stand upright with your feet parallel to each other. Keep your mouth closed, place your hands on your chest and take a deep breath. Breathe out slowly after this. Take as long to exhale as you did while breathing in. Repeat the process and continue for 10 minutes. Do not force yourself if you find it difficult to perform this exercise after the 7th month. Make sure that your comfort level isn’t compromised.

