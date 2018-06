When you are pregnant you need to be vigilant with your diet, fitness and overall health, you cannot be lax anymore. And mind you, exercise during pregnancy is crucial. Without sweating it out a little it is difficult to boost blood circulation (to help your baby get all the nourishment and oxygen), keep your sugar levels in check and beat the pregnancy-induced fatigue. If you had been ignorant about exercise like water on a duck’s back then trying something new during pregnancy is not advisable. We would rather urge you to stick to the basics, like taking a brisk walk, swimming (if you are already doing it) or doing yoga (which promises overall well-being and is less strenuous).

If you are into yoga continue practising it and if you wish to learn prenatal yoga then it is best to be done under guidance and supervision of a yoga teacher. But if you wish to do yoga over other physical activities we think it is a great way to boost both maternal and foetal health.

‘A woman’s body undergoes great changes during pregnancy. Carrying a human life within her, she is undoubtedly stronger, but the period of pregnancy makes her vulnerable – physically, mentally and emotionally. Yoga helps a great deal to ease the discomfort and the uneasiness caused during pregnancy, it also helps the to-be mother to adjust to the on-going body changes. However, it is important to stay cautious and not overexert while practising yoga asanas during such a time, says yoga guru Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Zorba Yoga. Here he outlines few yoga exercises that mothers should practise:

Maarjaliasana (cat pose)

Technique:

Go on all fours; balance yourself on your knees and palms. Keep your knees parallel to your hips.

Place your palms on the ground with elbows straight.

Make sure both your wrists are underneath your shoulders and both knees underneath your hips. Tuck your toes.

Now with a deep inhale, chin up, arch your back, close your eyes and feel your spine. (After 6 sec hold)

Now with an exhale, chin down to the collarbone, push your hips forward and hunch your back.

Repeat it 10 times, i.e., 5 times chin up and 5 times chin down.

Benefits: Doing this posture strengthens the spine, also relieves the cervical muscle tension. It helps maintain the strength of shoulders. Extension and flexion of abdominal muscle provide elasticity to it which is really very helpful in normal delivery.

Ushtrasana (camel pose)

Technique:

Relax your toes and stand on your knees.

With a deep inhale swing your right hand upwards and then bring it down to the right heel, hold right heel with the right hand. Raise your left arm up beside your left ear and while exhaling arch back and look back. Inhale and come back to the position

Repeat the same action from the other side.

Now bring both your hands back and hold your heels (right heel with the right hand and left heel with left hand) and push your hips forward. After 6 counts, come back and follow it up with Shashankasana.

Benefits: Doing Ushtrasana gives a sweet stretch to the quadriceps muscles which helps to relieve leg pain and knee pain. It also helps keep the spine strong and flexible.

ArdhakatiChakrasana (side stretching)

Technique:

Bring both your legs together, and place both your hands over the head in namaskar mudra while keeping the elbows straight.

Point your fingers towards the ceiling, exhale and lean towards your right. Keep elbows & knees straight and keep looking forward. Keep the shoulders square.

With an inhale, come back to the centre and repeat the same on the other side.

Benefits: This is a side stretch posture which provides the mother-to-be, a physical stability during pregnancy. It also provides elasticity to the waist muscles.

Virabhadrasana II (Warrior 2 Pose)

Technique:

Come to the front of your mat. Take a step back with your right leg. Make sure both the heels are in a line (to balance).

Turn your right foot inwards at a 45° angle. Now bend your left knee at 90° and raise both your arms at shoulder level.

Look towards your left hand. Make sure your left ankle is in line with your left knee.

Push your body down in a squat position and hold the pose for 6 secs.

Now slowly come back and repeat the same thing on the other side.

Benefits: Ushatrasana stretches the frontier thigh muscles, Warrior 2 pose makes them strong and more durable. It also helps to open up the hip flexor muscles.

Butterfly Pose

Technique:

Sit down on your mat.

Bend your knees and join your soles together.

Bring your heels as close to your body as you can and then start flipping your knees up & down.

Benefits: This asana gives relaxation to the body and keeps the body active. It also relieves the pain in the lower back/tailbone.

Ardha-setubandhasana (half-bridge posture)

Technique:

Lie down and straighten your legs. Shake your feet.

Bend your knees in standing position. Keep your heels a little apart from the hips.

Place your palms on the back of your body. Make sure your fingers are faced towards your heels.

With a deep inhale try to stand on your palms and feet by pushing your body up towards the ceiling.

Rest your neck and look back. Lift your body to the highest. While exhaling slowly come back and sit down. Relax.

Benefits: This asana works on arms and spine strength. It soothes the cervical pain and helps removes upper body stiffness.

