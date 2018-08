If you are diagnosed with pre-diabetic symptoms or worse, already have type 2 diabetes, then there aren’t many things that you can do reverse it. But apart from maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yoga is something that has shown significant health improvement in diabetics. And we aren’t saying it, science is. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research showed that yoga is an effective way to reduce blood glucose levels in T2D patients.

Some of the yoga asanas include breathing exercises and postures that specially target the pancreas. They improve the blood flow to the pancreas and rejuvenate the cells to produce insulin for the body. Incredible, isn’t it? So here is your guide to the 5 moves. But before you begin, here’s your guide.

You should practice these moves before meals but remember to have glucid liquids. As far as the timings are concerned, you can do them in the morning and evening for up to 40 to 60 minutes. Also, when you are starting, try to hold on to each posture for about five seconds, or as long as is comfortable.

Dhanurasana (Bow pose): Start by lying down in a prone position (Chest down and back up). Now exhale and bend your knees to hold the ankles with your hands. While inhaling elevate your thighs, head, and chest as high as possible. Join the ankles, look upward and breathe normally. While exhaling, bring down the head and legs up to knee joint. Maintain this position for 5 secs and then come back to the original position. Repeat.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend): Starting position should be sitting down straight with legs stretched in front. keep your head, neck and spine straight. Place your palms on your knees. Now bend your head and upper body slowly forward and try to hold your toes you’re your fingers without bending the knees. Breath and exhale slowly. Now try to touch both your knees with your head. Exhale and hold the position. Return to starting position. Repeat.

Padangusthansana (Big toe pose): To begin with stand straight and keep your feet parallel to each other, six inches apart. Bend forward and try to touch your knees with your forehead. Hold the big toe, inhale and lift the torso. Come back to starting position. Repeat.

Bhujangasana (cobra pose): Lie flat on your stomach, hands on the sides and toes touching each other. Move your hands to the front, place your palms on the floor and your body’s weight on your palms. Inhale and raise your head and trunk. Arms need to be bent at the elbows. Arch your neck backward to look like a cobra. Shoulder blades must be firm. Now lower down and put your hands back to the sides and head on the ground. Repeat.

Ardha-matsyendrasana (spinal twist): Sit straight with legs stretched, feet together and spine straight. Now, bend your left leg to place it next to the right hip. Then place the right leg next to the left knee by taking it over the knee. Twist your back, neck, and shoulders on the right, and look at your right shoulder. Put your right hand behind, and the left hand on the right knee. Exhale and remove the right hand, and then straighten the waist, chest, and finally the neck. Repeat on the other side.

