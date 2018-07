Bhujangasana, also known as the Cobra Pose, is part of the 12 asanas of Surya Namaskar. With its energising backbend that resembles the raised hood of a cobra, this asana is known for strengthening your spine. It is also very effective in dealing with spinal cord pain.

You should practise this asana on an empty stomach. Have your meals at least four to six hours before so that the food gets digested properly and you don’t feel heavy.

How It Works

The Cobra Pose is a versatile asana which gives your back a highly energised workout. This, in turn, strengthens and flexes your spine. It also makes the digestive and reproductive systems more efficient and works on four out of your seven chakras – Anahata Chakra, Visuddhi Chakra, Svadhisthana Chakra and the Manipura Chakra. As this asana requires you to keep your eyes wide open in a gaze-up position, your optical nerves are benefited and your vision also improves.

Step-by-Step

Lie flat on your stomach. Make sure your chest and abdomen touch the ground. Place your hands on the side.

The heels and knees of both the legs should touch each other creating the shape of a serpent’s tail. Stretch the legs as much as possible.

Place your body weight on the palms after you put them under the shoulders. Inhale and slowly lift the head.

Keep your elbows straight and stretched completely.

Now try to replicate the shape of a hooded cobra. Lift your upper body and arch your neck backwards. All the weight should be distributed to the hands, thighs, legs and spine.

Breathe calmly and hold here for 5 to 10 breaths.

Release the pose as you exhale. Bring the hands back to the sides, relax the abdomen first and then the chest on the ground. Finally, put your hands under the head and relax.

Bhujangasana begins from the cervical region of the spine and ends in the lumbar region.

Tips For Beginners:

Though this is a pretty simple pose, you may go wrong when you start. Off. Make sure you don’t hurt your back and neck while practising this pose. Also, your elbows shouldn’t be locked while you do the cobra pose. Bend them slightly and keep them relaxed.

Benefits Of Bhujangasana

Treats severe backaches resulting from spondylitis, slipped disc and other back issues.

Makes the spine more flexible and stronger.

Tones the hand, legs and abdominal muscles.

Eases constipation.

Improves the functioning of the spleen, pancreas, liver and gallbladder.

Helps to lose weight by controlling appetite and burning calories.

Relieves pain triggered by asthma and sciatica.

Takes care of uterine disorders.

Keep In Mind

People suffering from a hernia, headache and wrist conditions should avoid practising this asana. In case of pregnancy, an abdominal surgery, and severe back issues, consult your physician before you start doing this asana.

