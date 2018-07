A burnout could be the outcome of a myriad of reasons, starting from extreme workload and psychological stress to physiological conditions like low haemoglobin levels, thyroid, and Fibromyalgia. Sometimes, the weariness can be debilitating. Yoga is known to be one of the best strategies to combat fatigue and rev up your energy levels. If you are suffering from chronic illness, start with gentle poses. Intense yoga poses could make the symptoms worse. Practise these 6 asanas to feel energised.

SAVASANA

Time Limit: 5-10 minutes

Lie down on your back, stretch your legs out in front of you. Let your feet fall to either side. Place your arms on the side of your body, palms facing up, and close your eyes. Stay in this pose for as long as you like. Focus on breathing into the belly. Various meditations and breathing exercises can be done you while doing Savasana. But only focus on your inhalation and exhalation if you want to keep things simple.

Benefits: Relieves stress, improves mental concentration, provides total relaxation.

CHILD POSE

Time Limit: 3-5 minutes

Sit on the floor, put your feet together and knees a few inches wider than your hips. Place your hands forward in front of you until your upper body rests on the floor. You can use a pillow or blanket under your forehead if your forehead doesn’t quite reach the floor. Focus on taking slow, deep breaths.

Benefits: Opens the hips, releases the back, calms the body.

CAT/ COW POSE

Time Limit: 2 minutes

Start on your hands and knees, with knees hip distance apart and hands at your shoulder width. As you inhale, roll the shoulders back and look forward, lift up your hips and let your belly lower. As you exhale, tuck the hips under, around the spine, and let the head drop. Repeat this 5-6 times moving with your breath.

Benefits: Relieves back pain, opens up the spine.

SUPINE TWIST

Time Limit: 2-3 minutes on each side

You can practise this yoga by lying down on your back with your knees bent and feet on the ground. Let both your knees fall on the right side of your body, keeping the sides of your feet and left shoulder on the ground. Then try to look over your left shoulder by spreading your arms out into a ’T’ shape. Breathe deeply and try to enjoy the pleasant stretching sensations.

Benefits: Improves digestion, releases lower back, open the shoulders, quiet the mind.

LEGS- UP- THE- WALL POSE

Time Limit: 3-5 minutes

This pose can be done against the wall or with a chair. Sit parallel to the wall. Lean backwards and then twist your legs towards the wall letting them rest in a comfortable position on the wall. If you find the floor uncomfortable then you can use a pillow or blanket for your head or hips. Place one hand on your belly and the other on your chest. Notice the breath moving under your hands.

Benefits: Calms the nervous system, regulates blood pressure, releases muscles in lower back, legs, and feet.

BUTTERFLY POSE

Time Limit: 2-3 minutes

Sit straight on the floor with the soles of your feet together, about 6-8 inches away from your pelvis. Open the feet up like you are reading a book, and then fold your hands (in the Namaskar pose), if you want. Close your eyes and remain in the position for 2-3 minutes, or longer if it is comfortable.

Benefits: Stretches inner thighs and hips, relieves fatigue, improves bowel function.

Image Source: Shutterstock