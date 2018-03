If you have grown up in India, it is highly unlikely that you don’t know Surya Namaskar. Most of us have done Surya Namaskar at least once, in our schools, if not at home. “In ancient India, it was a practice for children to perform 5 Surya Namaskar every day as a part of the daily routine along with brushing, bathing, eating, etc. My grandfather or Ajoba died at the age of 87 around noon, but he had done his Surya Namaskar, dusted the house and eaten his lunch – routine was complete. He had a six pack not because he wanted one but because it was inevitable,” celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says. Here she explains why you must start doing Surya Namaskar every day.

Why practice Surya Namaskar?

Top 3 benefits of daily Surya Namaskar practice:

1. Gives you a strong muscular back – Given our inactivity, poor posture, etc., we are losing the strength in the back which is required to keep not just the spine healthy but to connect the strength in the physical body, more specifically of the gluteus, to the strength or calm in the mind. If we feel weak in our body and aggressive in our mind it’s because we don’t have a strong back.

2. Offers ageless, radiant skin – This is not just a cosmetic benefit but a real reflection of good health. Skin is the largest organ of our body and if the skin is healthy it means that kidney, liver, heart, all of the organs are healthy and well nourished.

3. Hormonal balance – If there is one exercise that works directly for our glands – thyroid, adrenals, pituitary, then it’s the Surya Namaskar. From optimum metabolism, pain-free period to absorption and utilization of healthy levels of Vitamin D, the practice will ensure that the glands work at their best.

Basics of a Surya Namaskar practice –

• Choose a fixed place at home, preferably a well ventilated one.

• Fix a time to do it daily – Sunrise or sunset are good times or you can even fix your time as pre-breakfast or post-bath, whatever works best.

• Breathe normally and take your time to learn the correct posture. Do not rush.

• One on right, one on left together make one round.

