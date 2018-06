A little physical exercise during pregnancy is always good – it keeps weight in check, sugar levels in control and helps to boost circulation which is beneficial for both the mother and baby. If gym and freehand exercises are not what you enjoy, try doing yoga. If you are into yoga then continuing it during your pregnancy is a great idea, if you are not and want to get started with prenatal yoga do it under the supervision of an instructor. Here yoga guru Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Zorba Yoga tells us how yoga helps an expectant mother to cope with the various aches and pains of pregnancy. Here are six myths about yoga busted by an expert.

Physical Benefits:

Doing postures during pregnancy helps to keep the bone and the muscles strong. As the weight of mother increases rapidly and her muscles need to be ready and strong to handle these changes. Here are some yoga asanas that are advisable for the pregnant mother. Back pain is a very common issue seen nowadays during the pregnancy period. By doing yoga the mother-to-be can keep her spine strong and flexible so that it can easily handle the heavy weighted belly. During pregnancy, pain in the legs is very common. This happens when the muscles are tensed. Doing yoga helps relieve muscular tension. Yoga helps to keep the body active and mobilized so that she can complete her daily routine with comfort and ease. Yoga provides the strength to the body of the expecting mother to tolerate the pain of labour.

Mental Benefits:

‘Meditation’ and ‘Pranayama’ help the mother-to-be keep calm during pregnancy as it relieves tension and stress from the mind, bringing strong consciousness power to it. Here are some health benefits of meditation. Yoga helps keep negativity away from the expecting mother and creates a positive aura around her so that the child is impacted by the positivity which in turn helps in the brain development of the fetus. During pregnancy, the women undergo a lot of hormonal changes, which affect her emotionally. Doing yoga helps with building her mental strength. It helps create an internal communication between the mother & the child, which keeps the child happy and helps the mother to have a healthy baby.

Prenatal yoga helps the mothers-to-be in numerous ways; however, before starting the practice of prenatal and postnatal yoga, proper guidance should be taken from a certified yoga teacher.

Image source: Shutterstock