A term coined in the 1990s, Power Yoga draws its inspiration from the classical Ashtanga school of practice. Also known as gym yoga, this form came into being to make yoga more accessible to students from the West. This newly-emerged style, that allows the trainers to change the sequence of poses, has gained significant popularity all across the world, owing to its dynamism and flexibility. US-based yoga teachers Bryan Kest and Beryl Bender Birch, are often credited with the conceptualisation of Power Yoga.

Power yoga VS. Traditional yoga

Traditional yoga relies on meditation and slow-paced moves while Power Yoga is a partially new trend where the poses are more intense and fast. The former focus on meditation, balance and stress-relief, and the later is modelled to help you lose weight, build muscle strength and gain flexibility.

How power yoga helps

There are multiple ways in which this form of yoga benefits you. Learn about all of them in great detail:

Weight loss

The cardio elements of Power Yoga help in calorie burn while the strength-building components help in creating lean muscle mass–all these help you reach your weight-loss goals faster.

Stronger bones

Weight-training exercises give you this benefit and yes, Power Yoga too, but minus those heavy weights! This is because, here, you are lifting your own body weight to move from one asana to another.

Healthier heart

Through Power Yoga, you can lower your cholesterol levels. It also helps to de-clog blocked arteries. Studies claim that Power Yoga goes a long way in keeping your blood pressure under control, thanks to its cardio properties.

Improved posture

The various asanas of this form of yoga can be instrumental in correcting the structure of a deformed bone, thereby improving your posture. Your back pain issues can also recede if your posture is rectified.

Pain relief

Stretching and breathing exercises are an integral part of Power Yoga which makes your joints, tendons, and other muscles more flexible. Increased flexibility, in turn, alleviates pain, stiffness and other allied conditions.

Stress alleviation

Like its traditional counterpart, Power Yoga works wonders in bringing down your stress levels by revving up the quality of your sleep.

Smart tips

Don’t try Power Yoga on your own. This will keep injuries at bay.

Do your research well before joining the class, so that you can be prepared for what to expect. You will find a countless number of books and videos on it.

Don’t ‘rush yourself into challenging poses when you start. Go slow.

