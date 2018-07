A bout of common cold doesn’t bother us much as the symptoms vanish on their own in a fairly tolerable span of time. But then, there are times when those tiny, stubborn bugs simply refuse to budge and the results are way less than ‘tolerable’. Your head keeps hurting immensely, the pressure on your face keeps mounting and a thick layer of mucous clogs your nasal passage, making it nearly impossible for you to breathe. These are the sure-fire signs of what millions across the globe complain about: Sinusitis. It is an inflammation of sinuses, the cavities within bones surrounding your nose. This condition prevents the drainage of your mucous leading to nasal congestion and other symptoms. Harvard researchers found that sufferers of sinusitis experienced highest levels of pain and reported lowest levels of social functioning when compared with patients of other health conditions like heart failure, back pain and obstructive pulmonary disorder. The causes of nasal congestion and sinusitis could be anything from cold and flu to allergies.

Neti Pot and Nasal Irrigation

One of the most effective solutions to sinusitis comes from the yoga medical tradition: Nasal saline irrigation with a Neti pot. The process, also known as Jal Neti, thins the mucous and flushes it out of the nasal passage. This yoga tradition has become increasingly popular nowadays and for good reason. Research also reveals that a nasal cleanse session can be an effective way of relieving the symptoms of sinusitis along with other treatments.

The ‘Pot Work’

Start by making the saline solution. Mix 3 teaspoons of iodine-free salt with 1 teaspoon of baking soda. Take a teaspoon of this mixture and pour it in 230 ml of previously boiled, cooled water. Fill the Neti pot with this solution and come to your wash basin. Tilt your head over it at a 45-degree angle so that one nostril is pointed down towards the basin. Now, insert the nozzle of the Neti pot inside your upper nostril, ensuring that the tip doesn’t go further than a finger’s width. Pour the solution gently keeping your mouth open and breathing through it. The saline water will pass through your nasal passages and drain out through the other nostril. It may also get inside your throat, in which case, you can just spit it out. Blow your nose at the end. Refill the pot and repeat on the opposite side. Conclude the process by washing the device and leaving to open to dry. A nasal cleanse actually works like magic. You may reap the benefits within minutes and the entire process (from prepping the solution to pouring it through the pot) doesn’t take more than 15 minutes.

A word of caution: Make sure that the water you use is coming from a safe and clean source.

Ideal Duration

Using the Neti pot irrigation process once a day will suppress the symptoms. Continuing with the process twice or thrice a week even after you are cured will keep many bacteria and allergens at bay.

