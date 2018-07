You love your yoga mat. It helps to stay in control while you strike your favourite poses. It also adds to your comfort levels during your yoga session. But what if you don’t have it with you while on vacation? Will you skip your morning yoga because your best workout pal is not with you? No, you don’t need to. There are numerous ways to make your own mat. You just got to be a little creative. Also, for those of you, who do not want to invest in a yoga mat yet, these smart tricks will be a hit for sure.

Rug

That throw-rug lying on the wooden floor of your hotel room can be the perfect do-it-yourself yoga mat. You can roll it up and take it anywhere you want to. Long throw-rug turns into a nice soft mat when you practise yoga indoors. It would be better if the rug has a non-slip rubber back. If you don’t have a yoga mat and want to use your home rug as the mat, then buy a non-slip fabric and add it to one side with a glue gun so that it doesn’t slide.

Blanket

Fold it in half or in thirds for a manageable size. A blanket turned into a mat is great for practising yoga outdoors as well as indoors on a carpet. To avoid sliding while practising on the hardwood floor, place a non-slip rug underneath the blanket.

Beach Towel

Want to do yoga on the beach? Just take out your beach towel. Cool, isn’t it? This could be a good option for practising indoors as well. However, using a non-slip fabric underneath is always advised.

Quilted Mat

If you don’t want to buy a yoga mat, a quilted mat can be the perfect option for you. It is good for both indoor and outdoor sessions. You can easily create a quilted yoga mat with the thickness you desire if you are a pro at handling a sewing machine. What you will need: Two yards of batting, four yards of fabric and bias tape. Place the quilted mat on top of a non-slip rug if you plan to practise yoga on a hardwood floor.

Image Source: Shutterstock