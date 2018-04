Everybody wants to lose weight but the irony is nobody wants to put any efforts towards achieving their weight loss goals. People fail to realise that nothing comes easy and when it is about fighting the fat you have to put up a good fight and sweat it out. Remember the easily you consume the calories the doubly hard you have to work out to burn them. This equation seems simple but calls for enormous effort, discipline and dedication which most of us lack.

Weight loss has become a fad phenomenon in today’s world instead of the focus being on health and fitness. Most of the people joining a physical activity group are there to gain control of their increasing weight. Although due to the affordable comforts of today’s lifestyle the effort taken to workout physically has reduced. Yoga, however, is the one-stop solution for the quest of those seeking to become fit and lose weight. Read to know when should you do yoga in the morning or evening?

So, we got talking to yoga guru Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Zorba Yoga, Mumbai to know how yoga can help in achieving weight loss. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Most people think yoga is an easy way of losing weight as it doesn’t call for a lot of effort. What is your take on that?

I believe yoga is not just an hour’s practice but a lifestyle that needs one to be disciplined in order to enhance one’s life. Commitment to healthy practices like good eating habits, mindfulness, regular practice of asanas and pranayamas make it a complete lifestyle choice providing the benefits of happiness, fitness and improved quality of life experience. Here are few myths debunked by the yoga guru.

But is it possible to lose weight by only practising yoga?

Practising yoga regularly helps keep the circulatory functions of the body intact by preventing the cells from accumulating fat in the body. Different asanas, body twists and stretches improve the alignment and create a precise pressure on different limbs of the body which allow the breaking of fats and regeneration of new healthier cells in the body. Yoga activates the sweat glands which help in eliminating toxins from the body and improve health.

Which yoga asanas are most effective in weight loss?

There are many asanas to burn the fat like Ustrasana which help stretches the abdominal muscles, Chaturanga Dandasana to develop stability of the core, Virabhadrasana series that enable good circulation of blood, Naukasana to strengthen the muscles of the body and Paschimottanasana to improve digestion, all of which work towards improvement of the weight loss process.

Power yoga and hatha yoga are most common forms of yoga to effectively shed those extra kilos. Surya Namaskar and the dynamic flow of progressive yoga routines help one experience the effectiveness and the magic of yoga, assuring that yoga is one of the best ways to attain their fitness goal. Here are five weight loss yoga poses that you can do at the office.

What is your suggestion to people who opt yoga for weight loss?

It is known that yoga practices help to balance the lunar and solar energies in our body. Many times, beginners or practitioners have been underweight or overweight for their age and height but after regular and guided practice of yoga, they have gained and lost weight respectively. This happens once your energies are in balance. As per an old yogic context ‘Yoga is like Kaamdhenu’(a cow which is capable to provide you anything as you wish). A pure intention will always ensure the desired result!

Image source: Zobra fitness studio