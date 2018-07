Kapalabhati or Kapalbhati Pranayama is an advanced breathing technique that consists of passive inhales and short, powerful exhales. This pranayama helps to release toxins and waste substances from your body to tone your muscles and cleanse the respiratory system. It also helps to refresh and rejuvenate the mind and the body. The term ‘Kapalabhati’ came from two Sanskrit words, Kapala (meaning skull) and Bhati (meaning light). Kapalabhati Pranayama also referred to as Skull Brightener Breath or Light Skull Breathing.

How to do:

Sit in a comfortable position where your spine is straight and make sure your abdomen is not compressed.

Rest your hands on your knees, palms facing upward.

Focus on your lower belly. You can also place your right hand on your lower belly instead of the knee.

Inhale deeply through both the nostrils.

Contract your low belly, forcing the breath out in a short burst.

Release the contraction quickly and inhale simultaneously. However, your focus should be on exhaling as well.

Initially, aim for 65-70 contractions per minute.

Gradually increase the pace, aim for 95-105 contractions per minute.

After one minute, inhale deeply through the nostrils, and exhale slowly through your mouth.

You may repeat the exercise depending on your experience level.

Best for

This breathing technique helps to cleanse the respiratory system, lungs and sinuses while preventing allergies. Regular practice of this exercise strengthens the abdominal and diaphragm muscles as well. Kapalabhati Pranayama also increases our body’s oxygen supply, stimulating the functions of our brain.

Learn By Heart

Keep your spine straight throughout the exercise. Focus mainly on your lower belly and your exhalations. Do not contract your abdomen when you inhale.

Keep In Mind

Avoid practising Kapalabhati if you are suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, asthma or a hernia. Pregnant women should also avoid practising this exercise. Never attempt any pranayama for the first time without the guidance of a qualified trainer. If you faint or feel dizzy, stop practising the exercise immediately.

Image Source: Shutterstock