Non-stop Mumbai rains for the last few days have already stalled lives of Mumbaikars and monsoon in the rest of the country is just around the corner. While a splash of sudden rain amid the spiraling mercury is certainly relieving, the rainy season has its own woes. Apart from severe traffic congestion and cancellation of trains and buses, monsoons are also the storehouse of a range of ailments. Starting from dysentery and asthma to arthritis, those darling drops of ecstasy bring along a Pandora’s Box of ailments. If you plan to avoid popping pills this monsoon and prevent the rain-induced health issues, yoga can be your saviour. Here are a few asanas that will come to your rescue.

Asanas for dysentery

Continuous rainfall increases the possibility of underground water getting mixed with dirty sewage water, thereby spurring several water-borne infections like dysentery during the monsoon season. Tired of an upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills, fatigue and intermittent constipation during monsoons? Try these poses.

Apanasana

Lie on your back on a horizontal surface, stretch your arms and legs and get both your knees closer to your chest when you exhale. Drop your shoulder blades toward the waist and extend across collar bones Your chin should be tucked in a position down, keeping your face in a centre line of your body and lay down. Stay there for some time till you are comfortable with an easy breath. When exhaling, relax your legs and arms by stretching it for a minute. Take deep breaths and do the same for minimum six times.

Setu Vanda Sarvangasana

Lie down on your back Pull your feet inward toward the hip and keep both of your feet parallel to each other. Do not point your knees outward Move your stomach, back, hip and thighs upward toward the ceiling and lift up with your chin and chest locked. Keep your hands either sideways or use them to support your back. You may fasten your hands under the back and extend. While lifting up, inhale and exhale while going down. Maintain normal breathing if you hold the pose longer.

Asanas for asthma

Rainfall brings in extreme weather conditions like rising humidity and cold while stirring up mold spores. Moreover, the harsh wind that accompanies the monsoon showers helps the pollen grains circulate in the atmosphere. This, in turn, triggers an asthma attack. If you want to avoid breathing troubles, wheezing and coughing in the monsoon, make these simple breathing techniques a habit.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayama

Sit in a comfortable pose with your spine straight and shoulders loosened up. Put your left hand on the left knee and palms open. You may also try Chin Mudra where your thumb and index finger would lightly touch at the tips. Your right hand’s index finger and middle fingertip should be placed in between your eyebrows and your ring and little finger should be on your left nostril along with the thumb on your right nostril. These fingers would help you open and close the nostrils. Press on the right nostril with your thumb and breathe out from your left nostril. Then breathe in from your left nostril, pressing the left one mildly with the ring and little finger. Remove your right thumb from the right nostril and breathe out from the same. Breathe in from the right nostril after this and breathe out from your left. This is how you finish off one round of breathing in and out from alternate nostrils. Ideally, you should complete nine rounds of alternate breathing from both the nostrils, making sure you inhale from the same nostril you have breathed out. Your eyes should be kept shut and you should take longer, deeper and easy breaths.

Kapal Bhati

Sit in padmasana , shut your eyes and keep your spine straight. Take a deeper, longer breath from both your nostrils so that your lungs get filled with air. Exhale out the air with force so that your stomach bends deep inwards. In the process you will make a hissing sound that indicates you are breathing your disorders out of your nose. Repeat the same for five minutes.

Asanas for arthritis

Wet weather is known to affect arthritis patients the worst way as it increases the pain in joints. Also, during the monsoon, people tend to shy away from physical activities that help alleviate joint pains. If you do not want stiffness and swelling of joints or difficulty in joint movement during the monsoons, Trikonasana or the Triangle Pose is a must try during the rainy season.

Trikonasana

Stand with a distance of one-leg length between your feet and do not bend your knees. Your right foot should be turned completely outward and your left foot to the inside at less than 45 degrees. Your heels should be in line with the hips. Spread out your arms to the sides keeping them parallel to the ground. Your palms should face down. Stretch the trunk to the right as far as it is comfortable. Drop your right arm so that it reaches the front of the right foot. Palms should be kept down if bent.

By making yoga and pranayama a regular habit during the monsoons, you can avoid several rain-induced maladies. Wish you a healthy monsoon with yoga.

