One of the most important part of the body is our respiratory system and respiratory disease are the diseases and disorders of the airways and the lungs. Respiratory Disorders are commonly seen in people due to many factors like air pollution, smoking, work place or environmental exposures and so on. Further, asthma, bronchitis and so on are the types of respiratory diseases which can affect the quality of life of a person. So, to stay healthy, fit and fine, one can go for yoga and lead a healthy life.

As per Hiral Shah, for cleaning nasal passage one should practice do shwasana marg shuddhi. Here, she tells you how to perform it.

Assume a comfortable sitting posture.

Close right nostril with thumb of the right hand.

Give forceful expulsions (around 10) through other nostril, contracting chest and abdomen.

Repeat the same with other side and then while keeping both the nostrils open.

Below, Hiral Shah, Founder CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai, lists out some yoga asanas to help you breathe freely.

Read: 5 diet tips to improve your breathing in dry weather

Poorva Chakrasana:

Stand with comfortable distance between legs and place your palms on the waist.

Bend sideways from the waist on right side first and then on the left side.

Stay on each side for 4-5 breaths.

Repeat for 5-6 times.

Hasta Parshwasana:

Sit in vajrasana or stand comfortably.

Interlock your fingers at the back and stretch the hands down, further pulling the shoulders down and opening the chest.

Hold for few breaths and repeat it for 4-5 times.

Sulabha Tadagi Mudra:

Lie on back with legs folded and comfortable distance between the knees

Do deep and full inhalation. Then exhale out completely, close both the nostrils and relax the abdomen.

Expand the chest as if you are inhaling (not inhaling in real, it is mock inhalation) and the abdomen will get sucked in automatically.

Maintain as per your capacity

“As we all know, yoga can improve your overall well-being. The regular practice of these asanas can help you to eliminate all your respiratory issues,” advises Hiral Shah.

Image Source: Hiral Shah