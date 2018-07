Aashka Goradia is one of the popular TV personalities, known for her charming persona and powerful acting skills. Aashka’s magical aura has helped her gain an immense fan following. The super svelte actress swears by yoga to lead a healthy life. Aashka who is a fitness freak often inspires us to take up yoga and say bye bye to our unhealthy lifestyles. The dazzling diva who was seen in popular soaps like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Naagin’ and so on is disciplined when it comes to her fitness. The actor has also appeared in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and ‘Nach Baliye 8’.

Yoga can improve your mental and physical well-being. It improves the functioning of your brain, helps to get rid of stress, enhances your flexibility, balance and coordination. It can help you to acquire stronger bones and immunity. Yoga is known to relieve back pain and improve your lung capacity. If you include yoga in your daily fitness routine, you will surely be able to enjoy its benefits and experience positive changes within yourselves.

Aashka does Sirsasana (headstand) which has a lot of health benefits. It can calm you and stimulate your nervous system. If you wish to improve your digestion? Give it a try. But, make sure that you do it under a proper guidance. Don’t try it if you are suffering from any health condition.

Aashka also practices yoga with her husband Brent Goble. Isn’t the couple giving us some major fitness goals!

Chakrasana or wheel pose will help you to enhance your posture. It also helps in losing weight and acquire a fitter body. Moreover, it can strengthen your hand and leg muscles. Just go for it!

Take a look at Aashka who can be seen doing the padangusthasana. You are nailing it like a queen Aashka! So, just start doing yoga to stay fit and fabulous!

Image Source: Instagram/ @ aashkagoradia