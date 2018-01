With our fast and on-the-go lifestyle, we are constantly swamped with work and distractions. We need to make the most out of our days and are continuously under the pressure of getting enough done. We are subjected to a lot of mental stress and this causes premature ageing. How do we break through this vicious cycle? The answer is simple– practice Yoga. Yoga increases blood circulation in the body, cleanses and detoxifies organs, brings about flexibility and builds up strength, helps you unwind and makes you aware of the present moment. All these benefits lead to longevity and prevent premature ageing. Here is a list of simple yoga practices and postures, recommended by fitness expert Akansha Jhalani you should do in your 30s to rejuvenate and turn back the clock.

#1 Meditation

Meditation brings about awareness, discipline and stability. Meditation helps reduce stress, declutters your mind, helps you unwind and relax. Meditation is nothing but sitting in the right posture while watching your breath. It requires you to sit in a cross-legged fashion, placing your palms on your knees facing downwards and keeping your spine erect. This posture is called sukhasana or the easy pose. Sitting in sukhasana, watch your breath carefully, breaking down the inhalation and exhalation. Controlling any thought process, just concentrating on the breath. Practicing this on a daily basis can do wonders! Here is a face yoga tutorial to keep wrinkles at bay.

#2 Ekpadasana or the tree pose

Ekpadasana or the tree pose helps bring balance, poise, enhances strength and builds up focus. Stand erect with your chin parallel to the ground, eyes fixed at a point and toes together. Now with an inhalation, raise your left foot from the ground placing it on your calf or thigh as per convenience with the toe pointing outwards. Simultaneously, raise your hands and join them in a Namaste position above your head. Hold the posture as per capacity and release.

#3 Warrior pose

Warrior pose is a great posture to build up strength and flexibility. It tones up muscles and increases stamina. Keep your feet apart with a distance of 3-4 feet in between them. Turn out your right foot keeping the left foot in the same position and raise your arms parallel to the ground. With an exhalation, bend your right knee forward to an angle of 90 degrees and keep the left leg elongated. Hold the posture to capacity and release.

#4 Pranayama or controlled breathing

Pranayama techniques are simple breathing exercises that have a range of extensive benefits. Pranayama is the control of bioenergy in the body, which with regular practice may cure your body of a range of diseases. Start by closing the right nostril and gently inhale through the left nostril. Then close the left nostril and exhale fully through the right nostril. While the left nostril is still closed, inhale fully through the right nostril. Finally, exhale through the left nostril with the right one closed. Repeat this series 3 times. Every woman should also practice these 5 yoga poses.

#5 Downward facing dog

The downward facing dog is the most commonly known pose with a variety of health benefits. It increases blood circulation in the body, gives you a great stretch, opens up joints and decreases anxiety. Come onto your hands and knees in a cow pose with your plans just forward of the shoulders.Spread your fingers with your index finger forward, knees under your hips and toes tucked. Inhale and lift your knees away from the floor as sit-bones reach towards the ceiling. At first, keep the knees slightly bent and the heels lifted away from the floor. Exhale and elongate up through your tailbone moving the abdomen towards the heels. This posture resembles an inverted ‘V’. Hold till capacity and release.

Image source: Shutterstock Images